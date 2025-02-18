Helldivers 2 players are being ordered to venture into the Gloom and I'm sure the new bugs Arrowhead's teasing in horror flick fashion won't be a problem

Helldivers 2 players just handled splattering a lod of bugs with almost terrifying efficiency. So, naturally Arrowhead's decided to take things up a notch with its latest major order - you're gonna fight some more bugs in some spooky spore fog, and it's looking like some of these Terminids will be a fresh strain of nasty space vermin.

I know what you're thinking. Isn't there a whole planet-eating Meridia black hole on a path to Super Earth right now that we should probably be dealing with? Nah, don't worry about it. I'm sure that having gobbled up Angel's Venture, it's gonna need a little more time to digest, so there's time for you go on a fuel-based detour.

This latest bug order has been made possible than to a lab on Turing producing the "first line of prototypes for Gloom-resistant equipment". That's a good thing, Arrowhead says, because: "the astrophysicists on Fori Prime, in their quest for knowledge about Dark Energy and the Meridian Singularity, have been depleting their allocated E-710 at an alarming rate. However, there is a Terminid ecosystem full of untapped potential within reach: the Gloom."

At least the "Gloom conditions" you'll be dealing with as you battle to take control of Fori Prime, collect 100 million common samples from it and casually wipe out a billion Terminids are "remarkably favorable at the moment".

MAJOR ORDER: The Xenoentomology Center on TURING has released its first line of prototypes for Gloom-resistant equipment. Communications systems and spore filters are ready for use in low-density Gloom. This announcement comes not a day too soon. The astrophysicists on FORI… pic.twitter.com/mflekpeNeG — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) February 18, 2025

Speaking of killing terminids, the in-game news report footage Arrowhead's shared in its announcement of this order features plenty of horror movie shaky cam, and at least one short of what looks to be a fresh variant of bug, which you might already know about if you keep track of Helldivers 2 leaks.

Anyway, the in-character folks in the game's community are posting shots of said fresh bug with captions like "Oh no.... what the hell is that" and "WHAT THE F**K IS THAT!?". The latter the poster has censored themselves, so we here at VG247 thank them for keeping their trouser-filling terror PG.

Are you looking forward to heading into the Gloom, or are you keenm to get back to black hole battling ASAP? Let us know below!