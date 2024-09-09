Following Arrowhead's update announcement, PlayStation asks Helldivers 2 players how they feel about the game, cue "over 5,000 responses" in less than an hour

It'd seem people still have plenty of passionate thoughts about Helldivers 2. That's not news to anyone who's been following the game's recent trajectory and the various back-and-forths between devs and playerbase, but it might surprise you that a survey about the game's pulled in "over 5,000 responses" in less than an hour during usual UK/EU working hours on a Monday.

This comes not long after Arrowhead shared an update on how its 60-day plan to improve the game is progressing, with the studio having used that opportunity last week to put a proper release date on its next big patch.

Earlier today, September 9, a survey was shared by Arrowhead to both Helldivers 2's Discord server and subreddit. It's not a huge thing, just a quick little questionnaire which first asks you to rate your in-game experience over the past week on a scale of one to five, then write what you are and aren't currently enjoying about it. Simple.

"Some information: This survey is conducted by the PlayStation Research team," Arrowhead community manager Baskinator wrote, "We will pull this link down when the survey has gathered enough responses. We hope to do these more often moving forward."

Well, if you head to Discord, you'll find that link's already long gone, with Baskinator writing that the survey amassed "over 5,000 responses" in response to one player increduluous that it'd wrapped up so rapidly, and adding in a separate post: "It was active for almost an hour before it filled up. They take responses in batches."

So yeah, plenty of folks still passionate enough to offer feedback on Helldivers 2 at the drop of a hat, in such fast fashion that you can understand why MOs which involve killing stuff can often last about a fraction of the duration they're initially pencilled in for.

Some of these folks have criticised the survey's first question, the one with the scale, suggesting should have been phrased better since its five options - excellent, very good, good, average, and not good - do arguably skew a bit towards the positive. That said, obviously the second part gives you a chance to spell out any and all of the stuff you're not a fan of in as much detail as you like.

If you missed out on this particular survey, don't worry though, as the community manager explained: "There's more than one way to gather feedback. We have thousands of written responses coming in through the Dyno form, we have these surveys, we have all the things you say in these channels and in reddit threads. It's not just a one-time event."

Are you glad to see Arrowhead and PlayStation soliciting more feedback on Helldivers 2, given all that's gone on with it recently? Let us know below!