Helldivers 2 players famously once saved kids just because they didn't care about mines, so of course Arrowhead's whipped out some more as the latest MO reward

Remember that point in June when Helldivers 2's community really weren't inerested the idea of getting anti-tank mines as a reward, so they went out and called Arrowhead's bluff by saving some Super Earth kids - a thing that didn't benefit the divers' selfish desires at all? Well, there's now another Major Order offering a mine reward, and players reckon it's another examnple of the studio trolling them a bit.

If you weren't paying much attention to HD2 back in the early summer, the saving of those fictional kids when players were forced to choose between them and the anti-tank mines led Arrowhead to make a real life donation to charity Save the Children. It was also the second instance of those mines being passed up on, since they'd already had a rocket launcher picked over them by the community in a previous MO. Ouch, poor mines.

Anyway, you'll be glad to know that the game's latest Major Order is offering some different mines as a reward. They're MD-8 Gas Mines, and in order to unlock them, players will have to make up for not taking the planet Choohe in time to win the last MO, by liberating three other planets - Esker, Blistica, and Mintoria.

"Heroic Helldivers continue their efforts to wrestle Choohe from the cold metal hands of the socialist toasters so that Choohe once again receives the warm embrace of Liberty," Arrowhead wrote in its brief, "While those efforts are ongoing, so too is analysis of the data to track down the factories responsible for producing the Jet Brigade. More on this is sure to follow.

MAJOR ORDER: The fight to liberate Choohe continues, despite the designated time to accomplish this task expired with the previous Major Order. Heroic Helldivers continue their efforts to wrestle Choohe from the cold metal hands of the socialist toasters so that Choohe once again… pic.twitter.com/abhyO1OOLC — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) December 5, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"For now, an alarming and unexplained uptick in colonial labor disappearing is causing immense disruption to our planned mass production of new MD-8 Gas Mines. The Helldivers are ordered to reclaim salt-rich planets from our enemies. If all planets can be secured within the specified timeframe, the MD-8 Gas Mines will be made available for immediate requisition in all Super Destroyers."

Naturally, the response to this order being given has been the Helldivers 2 subreddit filling up with a whole bunch of memes about it giving folks anti-tank mine deja vu. "I'm convinced they have mine stratagems ready to go specifically to troll when the community starts begging for new content," writes one player, with the pretty cool username AClassyPenguin.

That, it's not all hate for the gas mines, with a good few players in some threads indicating that they're actually excited to give them a go. "Too long of a cooldown or the gas clouds dispersing too quickly would make it pretty awful," wrote one with the handle Epesolon, "But, provided those things aren't awful, I can easily see this being an amazing area denial tool."

As you might expect given Helldivers 2's gas-themed warbond had a fart joke emote in it, a bunch of folks have also already taken to reffering to the MD-8's as fart mines. Classic.

Are you interested in getting your hands on the fart mines and seeing how much of a stink you can kick up? Let us know below!