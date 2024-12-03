Still on Illuminate high-alert, Helldivers 2 players reckon Arrowhead's doing some deliberate Steam update trolling by telling them "pineapple_soup_is_delicious"

While they've still been busy with the usual Major Order stuff too, a lot of Helldivers 2 have also been keeping a keen eye on the game's SteamDB page over the past week and a bit. And now Arrowhead's thoroughly confused a bunch of them by updating a depot that sounds a bit more Hell's Kitchen then Helldivers.

If you missed it, the reason the database is getting more attention than usual from Helldivers 2 folks at the moment is because Arrowhead casually updated a depot called "gameplay_illuminates" late last month. This, naturally, led to a bunch of speculation among players that the studio might finally be preparing to deploy the long-rumoured faction at some point soon.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

While there's been no movement on that front so far, players over on the Helldivers 2 subreddit keeping an eye on SteamDB have now spotted another interesting name that they reckon could be Arrowhead having a bit of fun with the fact it knows it's got info-hungry folks close paying attention to the game's depot updates.

Yesterday, in amongst updates to depots with titles that you might expect from a video game - even if they could potentially be interpreted as hinting at certain things - such as 'gameplay_factions' and 'use_this_to_go_live', Arrowhead also updated a depot called 'pineapple_soup_is_delicious'.

What are the cooking 😭

by u/FirerebornRo in Helldivers To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To my knowledge, SteamDB doesn't let you easily check how long individual depots have existed at a glance, so this one could well not be brand new, but that hasn't stopped players from interpreting it as a possible gag at their expense. You know, since it's a fairly big change of naming pace from the bizarrely easy to imply stuff from "gameplay_illuminates", and is even a bit different from the more obscure one word depot names Arrowhead uses.

"I think they finally remembered that SteamDB is a thing lol", reads the top comment in a thread of players wondering what Arrowhead could be cooking up with this latest depot update, while some others have sarkily decided to either take the update literally. Some have even jokingly suggested the acronym it forms, P.S.I.D, could stand for something like "PlayStation IDentification" (oh no) or "Pretty Soon Illuminate Day" (oh yes).

Anyway, nobody knows what this is actually about for now, aside from Arrowhead itself, so you're probably best off just getting on with the current MO while you wait to see if any more info arrives. Seriously, Super Earth's forces need you, as it currently looks like they could well run out of time to capture Choohe before the order concludes.

Do you think pineapple soup sounds delicious? Let us know below!