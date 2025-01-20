"Somehow, this feels like an insult" Helldivers 2 players get a helping hand from J.O.E.L, as their current mission becomes the latest bugdiver vs order follower row

Uh oh, Helldivers 2's latest Major Order is looking like it's gonna be a tough task to score a W in at this point, even though J.O.E.L's recently given the divers a helping hand by intervening with a friendly blizzard. Some of them aren't happy with it though, mainly because it's come about due to lots of players electing to go bug-diving rather than fight The Illuminate.

If you missed it, the big thing about this latest MO is using the freshly-repaired Democracy Space Station - which just got some changes that should make it a little bit more effective and stop it from being as lethal to the divers themselves.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Sadly, it doesn't look like it's helped too much so far, with the divers only having managed to fend off four of the 14 Illuminate attacks they need to as of writing, with just over two days remaining on the order. One of the factors which looks to have played into this - especially in the eyes of some hardcores on Reddit - is that a whole bunch of divers have just spent a while fighting to liberate the icy planet Heeth from the Terminids.

Yep, it's looking like the long-established quarrel between those dubbed the bugdivers - folks who simply perfer to go for the Termninds whenever they log on, regardless of whether the current MO is pushing Super Earth to battle another enemy like the Automatons - and their strict order-following peers. You can add in some squids, but folks who love fighting bugs will just keep on keeping on, it would seem.

According to an in-game dispatch, the bugdivers even recived a little help from Arrowhead game master J.O.E.L himself in their battle for Heeth - which they've now succeded in liberating as of just a few moments ago. There was a "catastrophic weather event" on Heeth, which "decimated enemy forces, leading to a significant friendly unit advance". Surely everyone's happy about that fortuitous turn of events, right?

Well, not quite. "Somehow, this feels like an insult," one player wrote in a Reddit post about the helpful weather, "It's like J.O.E.L is saying 'if you idiots are willing to lose the MO over this planet, then have it and be done with it'." That's not a consensus though, with a highly-upvoted replier arguing: "The squid MO is lost if half of the divers are on Heeth failing to take it for the duration. J.O.E.L is giving us a boost so it's done with. No insult felt."

Regardless of their feelings on the aid, a fair amount of players do look to have concluded that this Major Order could be another one that's specifically designed so that they either lose it or have to pull out absolutely all of the stops. We'll have to see if it does end in an L that nicely sets up the next stage in the war, but until then here's hoping folks don't give up now Heeth's fallen.