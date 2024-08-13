Helldivers 2 players continue to call Arrowhead's bluff by letting the bots advance, but they're still seemingly on track in the current MO

In what’s turning into a rather remarkable protest, Helldivers 2 players are continuing to let the game’s Automatons get closer and closer to Super Earth in the game’s galactic war. It seems part of the fun folks are having at this point is trying to imagine how Arrowhead and game master J.O.E.L might react if indeed the fighting does reach the divers’ home planet.

As we reported yesterday, the inclusion of some nerfs to fire damage in the Escalation of Freedom update’s changes well and the resulting discourse as to whether Arrowhead’s going in the right direction when it comes to its tweaks is what’s triggered this rebellion o sorts from players. I say rebellion of sorts, because it looks like the community’s still on course to complete the game’s latest Major Order.

As of writing, despite the fact the bot front isn’t too far from Super Earth, with the planet Curia currently being the closest world to Super Earth that’s seemingly been all but abandoned to the automatons’ metal mitts, the current Major Order is still looking on track to succeed.

Yup, that’s right, the Helldivers community looks to be doing what it’s told when it comes to liberating Troost and Vandalon IV, while simultaneously trying to let the Automatons march right to the most important planet of them all. What’ll happen if the bots to get there? Well, they have some theories about that too.

“I bet Arrowhead does not have a working Super Earth biome ready to go," one player in a Reddit thread full of members of this weird revolt wrote, “They will probably halt the advance or do something else with the story.”

“I would be willing to bet if they get to Super Earth, that we’ll get a splash screen saying it has fallen,” another wrote, “No combat on the actual planet itself. The game just isn’t built for those kind of urban environments. If it was, we would have seen something like that by now.”

This looks like it’s the biggest challenge infamous game master J.O.E.L has faced yet when it comes to whipping out something that takes players by surprise and flips the war’s narrative on its head. However, given how Arrowhead was able to play off of people’s meme-driven unwillingness to fight for those anti-tank mines, I wouldn’t put it past the studio to find a way to turn this protest into something that plays into its plans for the conflict.

What do you think will happen if Super Earth does end up on the front lines? Let us know below!