I'm not saying Helldivers 2 players want indoor dungeon missions, but someone's just whipped up a 14 page long illustrated concept of what one might look like

The wishlist of things Helldivers 2 players want added to the game changes so often I really don't envy Arrowhead's position of having to keep up with and consider all of it. That said, sometimes players make things really easy for the studio - for example, by mocking up a full presentation showing what interior dungeon runs could look like.

Maybe it's because they've had plenty of free time as the latest Illuminate-battling Major Order has wound down to a Super Earth victory, or maybe all of those edits of Chris Pratt as a Bile Titan have sparked their creative fires. Or maybe they just like the idea of going into a building and shooting some bots.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Regardless, you can't help but be a bit impressed by the work Helldivers 2 redditor UgsyIsMyUsername looks to have put into their mock-up of an automaton fort raid.

In addition to the drawing itself not being bad, there are plenty of captions to guide you through what's happening, as well as ideas for things that could help set these missions apart from the established flock, such as you having to blow the front door open to get inside the base and stratagems not being summonable until your squad opens a hatch in the roof their pods can drop through. There'd also be a mini-boss fight before you wemt about destroying the fort, as you'd expect.

"It took me longer than expected but here is, finally, my illustrated concept of an indoor mission," they wrote in their post, "I also based [it] myself on players' feedback from a previous post for certain details, so don't hesitate to tell me what you think personally."

While there might well be wrinkles you might not immediately think of in terms of implememnting stuff like this, the concept and dungeon itself seem realistic and simple enough to be more than feasible - at least more so than the ability to swap your charactrer's head for a minigun someone was sarcastically asking for the other day.

UgsyIsMyUsername's fellow players certainly seem to like the idea, so we'll have to see if any of the succeed in atacting the attention of Arrowhead's devs to take a look at the concept.

These missions might not be in Helldivers 2 right now, but a dataminer did claim to have accidentally triggered some kind of Illuminate Aurora Borealis by messing around obelisks the other day, so we'll have to see if either pop up properly in-game down the line.