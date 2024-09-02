Helldivers 2's Pilestedt says Arrowhead's "confident" its next balancing update "will see a significant meta shift" and bring fun to the fore

Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead's CCO Johan Pilestedt has popped up on Discord again, this time to tease the effects that the studio believes the next balancing update it has in the works will have. In short, it sounds like a big change is being targeted, with the aim of brining the game a lot closer to the kind of experience many vocal players have suggested they'd prefer.

While there've been plenty of Major Orders to be getting on with while you wait for info, Arrowhead's generally kept its cards pretty close to its chest in terms of specfics regarding updates that'll be coming as part of the ongoing 60-day plan it outlined last month. That said, studio CCO Johan Pilestedt has been getting back to answering player questions in the game's official Discord, with his latest foray into the server having seen him discuss an upcoming patch.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"So, a quick update," the developer wrote just before the weekend, "I have been working closely with the team to look at the game experience (balance mostly). We are confident in the update that we are creating that [it] will see a significant meta shift and bring the game into a state where the playfulness takes the front seat and challenge is secondary. I have had a good time with the experience shift, and it is closer to the original intent of the game and what it was at launch."

In response to one player suggesting that last part didn't instill them with confidence, Pilestedt added: "We have seen internally that there has been a shift in what that is. Balance and 'nerfing' and 'buffing' are elements that we during the majority of development avoided, we focused on making an experience that made sense. After launch I think the discussion of "meta", "data informed" and "balance" took the overhand and replaced our focus on creating a fun, playful and fantasy driven experience."

He then got into the nitty-gritty a bit in terms of adressing questions about specific elements and mechanics, saying "the new update will see the auto cannon and AMR be effective against chargers", and adding that fixes for the 500KG bomb and crosshairs not behaving as they should are on the way at some point.

Image credit: VG247

As to when the balancing update he discussed will be arriving, Pilestedt simply said: "Valve soon (TM)". "Anyhow, I am spilling too many beans. But I hope you are as excited by this update as I am. The game is more dynamic, more believable and more tools are useful," he said towards the end of this Discord chat.

Though, he also encouraged players to maintain some healthy sceptiscism, adding: "Don't be overly hyped based on my beam spill, it's too easy to get disappointed. The proof is in the pudding."

How do you feel about what Pilestedt said here and about the general state of Helldivers 2 right now? Let us know below!