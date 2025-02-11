Helldivers 2's latest patch addresses "a few unexpected slip-ups" with Servants of Freedom warbond weapons and takes care of pesky scope misalignment

Following its first big update of the new year dropping last week, Helldivers 2 just got another fresh patch. It's not as big, but it's still definitely worth combing through, as it fixes a couple of "unexpected slip-ups" with weapons from the Servants of Freedom warbond.

As outlined in the notes for Patch 01.002.103, Arrowhead accidentally shipped the LAS-17 Double-Edge Sickle and the GP-31 Ultimatum with "the wrong versions of some files". So, it's rectified that, and rebalanced the two guns for good measure.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"It’s not our intent to release Warbond items that need immediate balancing, and we understand that any changes we make can evoke strong feelings," the studio wrote, outlining that: "The LAS-17 Double-Edge Sickle was meant to start with light armor penetration and build up to medium as more heat built up, but it launched with medium armor penetration right away, even with zero heat."

Meanwhile, the Ultimatum "gained extra ammo from the previously-a-bug-but-now-a-feature Siege Ready armor passive", with Arrowhead feeling that this made it "too strong".

So, the Double-Edge Sickle has been rebalanced to "make the risk/reward dynamic more impactful", with the patch notes outlining that its heat damage levels have been tweaked so it's more deadly the higher up the scale you go, and that it's had some extra mags added to it.

In response to "mixed player feedback", the Ultimatum's tweaks include making sure it's "no longer influenced by the Hellpod Optimization Booster or the Siege Ready armor passive", as Arrowhead aims to "reduce the ease of access to additional ammunition while maintaining the weapon’s core identity as a powerhouse".

That's it for the rebalancing, but you'll also be glad to hear that the studio's "fixed a bug where the scope aim-center was misaligned with the projectile's fire trajectory, affecting all weapons but most noticeable when aiming down sights". Oh and, the regular fixes alongside that "top-priority" problem include one for "an issue where you could accidentally arm the B-100 Portable Hellbomb backpack when entering the FRV". Phew. Your mates are safe.

Well, relatively safe, given the whole ongoing Illuminate invasion thing.