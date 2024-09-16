With that big Helldivers 2 patch now imminent, Arrowhead's dropped the bomb, the 500KG's blasts will finally be as powerful as they look

Helldivers 2's much-hyped next patch drops tomorrow, September 17, and Arrowhead's saved something fairly special for the patch note reveal that'll likely round out the list of major changes it's letting us know about ahead of time. You know the 500KG bomb? It sounds like everyone's longstanding gripe with it has been sorted.

If you need to catch up, there've already been tweaks revealed for the likes of flamethrowers, a couple of different guns, and rocket-toting enemies.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

For ages now, the Eage 500KG bomb has had a percieved problem which mirrors the slogan of a certain British wood stain, paint and preservative manufacturer. It doesn't quite do what it says on the tin, with the visual explosion it produces being a lot more impressive than the size of the area it actually does damage over.

Now though, as developers Johan Pilestedt and Niklas Malmborg have explained in the now customary experpt from their nice little chat which seems like it might have gone on for hours, Arrowhead's finally addressed that discrepancy. "It's now what it was supposed to be," was the verdict from Malmborg, with Pilestedt adding that you can be sure "it'll blow up a lot of enemies".

Eagle 500kg bomb explosion radius is now increased to match visuals better. Just sit back and enjoy the show💥#BuffDivers pic.twitter.com/g5NzwJz3p8 — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) September 16, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

While you'll have to wait until the patch drops to get that firepower, by virtue of both Tarsh and Mastia having been taken from the automatons as part of the latest Major Order, Arrowhead's given out the Orbital Napalm Barrage stratagem folks came up short in earning as part of another recent MO.

Sadly, this latest mission looks very much destined to fail in its other objective of asking players to kill a whole bunch more Terminids, but hey, considering that there were basically four things to do here, with two on the bug front and one on the bot, I'd say the forces of Super Earth deserve a round of applause.

How do you feel about these two Helldivers 2 bombshells? Let us know below and make sure to keep an eye out for us letting you know when the patch has gone live tomorrow, which is September 17!