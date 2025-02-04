Helldivers 2's next warbond appears to have leaked, packing a chainsword you may well need given Meridia's terrifying Illuminatey stuff is seemingly ramping up

Warning: Spoilers for Helldivers 2's Galactic War may lie ahead.

Helldivers 2 players have been wondering if the relatively lowkey fighting of the Jet Brigade they've been doing recently would give way to bigger stuff in time for the first anniversary of the game's release on Februrary 8. It's looking like they won't be disappointed.

The next warbond appears to have leaked, and the weird Illuminatey stuff Meridia's had going on seems to starting to ramp up in severity ahead of the latest MO running its fairly short course. Yep, there's plenty going on in Helldiverland, even if you've finished looking through the notes of today's beefy patch.

The apparent warbond leak comes from long-time Helldivers 2 dataminer IronS1ghts on Twitter, who's previously posted about various stuff before it arrived in Helldivers 2, including December's Killzone crossover gear (though that didn't end up being a deployed as a warbond). This time, they've shared what they're claiming is key art and screenshots of stuff from a warbond dubbed "Servants of Freedom".

If what they're sharing's accurate, this'll contain a couple of armour sets with facial armour that looks a bit more face-like than your average gas mask or standard helmet, whith these seemigly being inspired by statues. The IE-12 Righteous and IE-3 Martyr look to be their names, and IronS1ghts has also shared a shot of another alleged armour set dubbed the IE-57 HELL-BENT.

Weapons-wise, the outline of a Warhammer-style chainsword looks to have leaked, as well as a laser rifle called the LAS-17 Double-Edge Sickle, a hatchet, and an explosive pistol called the GP-31 Ultimatum.

In addition to all of that, IronS1ghts appears to have leaked some potentially Galactic War spoilery stuff in the form of some terminid-infested urban environments, the alleged names of some new bug units, and a map screenshot in which Meridia looks to be doing something strange.

In terms of that last part, the actual in-game stuff players have been seeing also looks to ramping up since the arrival of this morning's Helldivers 2 patch, with some messages seeming to suggest the Illuminate are amassing some kind of "dark energy" that could be used to help whatever Meridia's up to threaten Super Earth.

We'll have to see what happens, as leaks are always to be taken with a grain of salt and the Galactic War changes on a dime constantly, but it looks like Helldivers 2 could be in for an interesting birthday in a few days time.