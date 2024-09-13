"They blow their load all over me, then I can move out" - Helldivers 2's next patch will make it easier to take on rocket-toting bots and gunships

We already know Helldivers 2's upcoming patch will be bringing with it some pretty beefy buffs to the weapons you can wield as a diver, but Arrowhead's also taking on the task of makinbg certain enemies easier to fight. With that in mind, rocket devastators and gunships are having some extra limits put on their explosive potential.

The studio is offering little snippets of the notes for Patch 01.001.007 at the moment, building on what it shared in last week's blog post and building up to the update dropping on September 17, followed by the Chemical Agents Warbond just a couple of days later.

Arrowhead's latest update note reveal concerns rocket-toting foes, which have been the subject of some criticism from players, especially while excessive ragdolling has been another issue on the docket. Basically, a couple of measures are being brought in to make it a bit easier to take on these foes that're capable of dishing out enough explosive fire to even pin down a force as well-equipped as the Helldivers.

"Rocket Devastators now have a limited number of rockets, and you can see them disappear when they are spent. A reload mechanic is added from their backpack to replenish the rockets, Arrowhead writes, "In addition, the rocket physics collision is now smaller, making them easier to avoid."

"I think they cvan only fire three bursts or something, and then they need to reload, because they have a pack. They can reload once," developer Niklas Malmborg said of the devastators in another short video chat clip about the upcoming change with Arrowhead CCO Johan Pilestedt. He also confirmed that the collision area size has been reduced by 80% for each rocket, and that gunships will also be able to run out of ammo.

How will the addition of that last being affect gameplay? Well, Pilestedt put it like this: "I'm hiding behind a rock, they blow their load all over me, and then I can move out of cover". Video games.

How do you feel about these upcoming changes to explosive enemies in Helldivers 2? Let us know below!