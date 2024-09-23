After the last one left it behind a bit, Helldivers 2's next patch will be letting the Purifier into the buff party, Arrowhead boss confirms

While, Helldivers 2's most recent patch tweaked a whole bunch of weapons, there were naturally some guns that didn't make the cut. Thankfully for those who might be a bit concerned their favourite bug blaster is missing out, Johan Pilestedt's now confirmed that at least one will be buffed in the game's next patch.

Yep, after casually revealing that the jump pack will be getting tweaked in this next update as he acknowledged a shield generator bug which was making folks impervious to melee damage prior to being fixed, Pilestedt's been at it again. Hey, anything to keep the dude occupied so he doesn't have to tell the team to get rid of the latest glitch folks actually want to stick around.

"Can we get a MASSIVE buff to the Purifier? It was bad before the patch, but now after all the buffs to the other weapons it’s kinda awful lol," a player asked the Arrowhead CCO on Twitter, adding: "Please tell me it’s in the next patch."

The response? "Yes. We already have it on the internal build. It will be able to be fired as the Scorcher [can] + charge up if you want blast." So, there you go.

Yes. We aleady have it on the internal build. It will be able to be fired as the Scorcher + charge up if you want blast. — Pilestedt (@Pilestedt) September 22, 2024

Over on Reddit, the consensus seems to be that the studio should be able to deliver such a change without rendering other weapons that're yet to be tweaked unusable in comparison, in the same manner as players reckon just happened to the Purifier. "Let them cook, I'm sure they can do this without just making the Scorcher obsolete. They've earned some faith after last patch," one player wrote.

Meanwhile, others have been debating what differentiatiating factions between the two plasma shooters Arrowhead could work in to achieve this. "My guess is they’ll give it some sort of a setback in order to keep the Scorcher viable in its own way, either that or they’ll buff the Scorcher as well, one wrote, while a couple suggested that the Purifier's charged shots will be made uber-effective, while just using it in the same manner as you do the Scorcher could just result in it being a less effective version of that gun.

In the same thread that saw him reveal this upcoming Purifier tweak, Pilesedt also replied to a user asking for more non-bullpup assault rifles, because the game already has a lot of bullpups, by simply saying: "Agree."

Are you looking forward to trying out the buffed Purifier whenever Helldivers 2's next patch drops? Let us know below!