Helldivers 2's next big update is buffing the gun that's designed to be "like a sniper rifle on crack" so you can blast larger enemies to bits

Helldivers 2's upcoming patch will be bringing with it some pretty beefy buffs to the RS-422 railgun, with Arrowhead having slid the weapon's damage numbers upwards in its efforts to deliver the kind of fun that the game's community has been asking for.

The studio is offering little snippets of the notes for Patch 01.001.007 at the moment, building on what it shared in last week's blog post and building up to the update dropping on September 17.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Following up on revealing its plans in terms of buffing flamethrowers yesterday, Arrowhead's latest revceal concerns the railgun, which was a very popular weapon, especially early on in the game's lifespan when it was being used to take down armoured foes before being hit with an unpopular nerf.

So, what's this update doing to it? Well, in short, boosting up its damage. Arrowhead writes that the gun's "durable damage will be increased from 60 to 225 and fully overcharging damage will be increased from 150% to 250%".

"We booted it up again," developer Niklas Malmborg said of the railgun changes in a short video chat about the upcoming change with Arrowhead CCO Johan Pilestedt which seem like they're gonna be standard on all of these posts, going on to point out that the durable damage number for it have pretty much be quadrupled, seemigly with the goal of making the gun more effective against "very large enemies" while in safe mode.

The Railgun's damage will get a boost too! Durable damage will be increased from 60 to 225 and fully overcharging damage will be increased from 150% to 250%. #BuffDivers pic.twitter.com/i3OjNREro3 — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) September 11, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Along with that, Malmborg confirmed that despite the overcharge damage having been increased, the time it takes to chrage up will be staying the same as it currently is. So, there you go, what looks to be good news for folks who've been desprate to use the weapon Pilestedt famously once described in a tweet to be "a risk/reward weapon for high tier play" intended to work "like a sniper rifle on crack, but with the risk of killing the user". Hopefully this buff will allow its performace to live up to that absolute poetry.

Are you happy to see the railgun getting some buff love as part of this upcoming Helldivers 2 patch? Let us know below!