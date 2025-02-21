Helldivers 2 dev Arrowhead is in the "very early stages of something new" crossover-wise, and given how the battle in the Gloom is going, players might need it

Helldivers 2 studio is seemingly working on a mysterious fresh crossover, and judging by how the latest major order to battle some spooky foes in the space fog looks to be going, players could probably do with extra firepower for their fights in the Gloom.

To be fair, here's hoping this next bit of cross-promo goes down better price-wise than the game's Killzone gear did late last year, or it could bring exactly the kind of distraction that pesky black hole needs to facilitate it gobbling up Super Earth.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The coming crossover was teased by someone different to the usual suspects from the studio who pop in to chat to players on Helldivers 2's Discord server. "We're in the very early stages of something new," an Arrowhead developer with the handle Sephez replied to someone asking if any future events had been planned.

Deep Rock Galactic was the one this player mentioned in their question, which makes sense, but it could also be worth noting that one of the things been shared earlier this month as part of leaks by Helldivers 2 dataminer IronS1ghts was the outline of what looked very much like a Warhammer 40K-style chainsword.

Image credit: VG247

We'll have to see, it but it sure looks like the divers might have use for a chainsword in the mission into the predator bug and bile titan-infested Gloom that Arrowhead's got them deployed on at the moment. The latest order has just over three days left on it, so we're not at panic stations yet, but while over a billion Terminids have been slain as part of it, the planet of Fori Prime that the divers have been tasked with capturing is currently still sitting at a big fat 0% liberation.

It looks like there's some damn beefy resistance parked on it that'll be a battle to shift, especially without a sword that's also a chainsaw and - I stress - a chainsaw that's also a sword.

Are you looking forward to heading into the Gloom, or are you keenm to get back to black hole battling ASAP? Let us know below!