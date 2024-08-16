Helldivers 2 players hellbent on seeing Super Earth fall have turned their movement into rebel faction roleplay, and some want Arrowhead to make it an actual thing

Helldivers 2 is and has always been one big parody of itself narrative wise, with Arrowhead playing into the absurdity that comes with all of its Starship Troopers-esque declarations of patriotic fervour. The game’s community has bought into this in pretty hilarious roleplaying style plenty of times, but its latest instance might be the most unexpected yet.

First of all, you’ve no doubt heard about the whole backlash that’s been going on to some of the the Escalation of Freedom update’s balancing changes, which Arrowhead’s now issued a whole plan in response to. Well, that snowballed into an in-game protest from frustrated players attempting to let the Automatons reach Super Earth in the game’s galactic war, and said protest’s now taken on a whole life of its own.

If you head to the Helldivers 2 subreddit today, you’ll likely see a bunch of posts mentioning a group known as the “Chaosdivers”, with this seemingly being the name players have come up with for the movement among them which wants to see Super Earth fall, having lost faith in the original Helldivers’ cause.

Seriously, there are memes featuring in-character propaganda both for and against this new movement in a similar style to a lot of those Malevelon Creek posts from earlier this year - someone’s even gone ahead and designed a concept for an in-game Chaosdivers, featuring a logo the community seems to have settled on.

“Your eyes have been opened. You rejected your home and bathed in blood off your brothers to gain freedom. Your actions will have consequences. Children of the Super Earth will burn with flames of your fury. And you will regret nothing,” reads this cape’s description. Edgy stuff.

There does seem to be a bit of confusion as to whether folks who count themselves among the Chaosdivers are their own separate faction, or have essentially joined forces with the Automatons they’ve been attempting to help to capture Super Earth by refusing to fight back, but hey, things usually aren’t black and white.

There’s even been some chatter as to whether Arrowhead should add the Chaosdivers into the game as a real faction of some kind, with the majority of players in favour seemingly like they’d be up for this assuming the group was just a human enemy faction, rather than a way to add PvP into the game by letting folks choose to join the group.

