Helldivers 2 mod turns the FRV into a souped-up Crazy Taxi, so naturally here's a video of it running down Voteless while blasting The Offspring

As you're probably aware, Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead gave players the game's first driveable vehicle when it deployed the Omens of Tyranny update. It's called the FRV, and it's an off-road jeep - or at least it was until modders got their hands on it. Now, one's made the inspired decision to replace it with Axel's iconic cab from Crazy Taxi.

After all, how are you supposed to drive around at five million miles an hour, dropping off your squadmates so they can wrestle objectives away from The Illuminate, unless you're behind the wheel of a bright yellow convertible built to get people from A to B in one 90s punk hit?

Enter 'Crazy Taxi Cab (FRV)' by modder McMessenger, who's clearly got an affinity for the classic SEGA hit, having swapped out the FRV's body for that of Axel's Cadillac. Naturally, alien planets are home to slightly more rough terrain than city streets, so the taxi FRV retains the original's raised suspension, and comes in two versions - one with visible mounted machine gun and one without.

"After seeing how crazily people would drive the Fast Recon Vehicle (FRV) in-game when the Illuminate update first came out, I decided to go back to one of my favorite arcade games for inspiration...thus, this mod was born," the modder explains.

Words don't quite do their creation justice, so thankfully they've put together a cool showcase video. It's a solid minute or so of them hauling ass like a madman behind the wheel of the cab, flying off off jumps and running down hordes of Voteless as their fellow diver passengers hang on for dear life. There are some nice extra homages to Crazy Taxi worked in there - such as the words 'Press Start Button' flashing across the screen for the duration and the end card being a totting up of how much cash John Helldiver has earned from these fares.

Also, The Offspring's All I Want is blasting in the background the entire time, because of course it is. This isn't the first Helldivers 2 FRV mod I've seen so far - there's also one that swaps it out for Need For Speed Most Wanted's BMW M3 GTR - but it might be the coolest.

Will you be humming Bad Religion next time you get your road rage on in Helldivers 2? Let us know below!.