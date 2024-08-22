As Helldivers 2 players blast through five million Bile Titans, Arrowhead reiterates that making things fun is "an explicit company target" now

Helldivers 2's latest Major Order, at least in theory, is one of those one people really like. Seriously, there are a bunch of things to kill a big number of, and if that's not enough, one of Arrowhead's community managers has just reiterated that having fun on the menu is "an explicit company target" when it comes to the game.

You can't say the studio’s been slacking when it comes to enacting that 60-day plan of changes to help get it outlined following the whole Escalation of Freedom debacle either, having deployed two patches in the last two days. Sure, one was an emergency whipping out of a single fix, but that'll have taken plenty of work.

One of the bugs Arrowhead still has on its hit list is one that's seen Bile Titans not taking head damage properly on occasion, and some players reckon the latest Major Order could well have the side objective of helping the developer gather some more data to help eliminate that issue.

What's it involve? Well, killing a bunch of those big Terminid boys, five million to be exact. That's not all though, a total of 750 million bugs have to be swatted and the divers have to be in control of Esker, Estanu, and Pandion-XXIV by the time the order expires - that's in just over five days, as of writing. So far, about 800,000 titans and 156 million terminds as a whole have bitten the dust.

While that's been going on, Arrowhead community manager Twinbeard has been answering a couple of queries abut what the studio's up to as part of that aforementioned plan to act on player feedback. In response to one player asking whether having better quality control as part of any patches that drop during the 60 days in terms of their deplyment setting off any other issues is a realistic expectation, the CM said the following:

"The exact details of the '60 day plan' are not finalized (albeit some of the work has [of course] already started), so it would be foolish or presumptuous of me to try to lay it all out there. We do have certain key areas, and I would think that we'll reveal some more stuff as we go along, but can't say for sure. It wouldn't make any sense to go into full radio silence mode, but as to what or when we might reveal is beyond me at the moment."

In a separate post, they also re-emphasised that when it comes to these changes: "Fun is at the forefront and will be going forward. This is an explicit company target for HD2 now, if it wasn't before. Feedback will, must, be listened to. This is my personal, but I think also C-suite level opinion. I know feedback is a both hot and sometimes more complicated topic than it may seem (compared to "You know what players want, less nerfing."), but we do hear you. Going forward it is up to us to show you that we do."

