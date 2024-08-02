As another Helldivers 2 MO comes down to the wire, Arrowhead's finally shown us its mysterious game master, and it seems like he can use The Force

As they do pretty regularly, the Helldivers 2 community's managed to leave coming out on top in the latest Major Order to a big last minute push - which may or may not succeed in time. In a move that probably hasn't helped this heroic mass charge come together, Arrowhead's now finally decided to put out a video showing us its mysterious game master Joel, oh sorry, J.O.E.L.

First, how's the MO going as of writing? Well, Super Earth forces have managed to wrestle control of four out ouf the five planets they need to grab in order to take back the momentum from the Automatons and their new orbital cannons. Wasat, Vega Bay, Varylia 5, and Ustotu are all in Super Earth's mitts, leaving just Wezen.

The problem? Well, Wezen currently sits at only 25.82% liberation percentage, and there's just under 7 and a half hours left on the MO clock. At the current pace, Wezen will fall, but only once that deadline's passed. So, unless the big final push some of the players on Reddit who haven't already given up are trying to spur into action gains some serious steam over the next few hours, an L could be on the cards this time around.

To be fair, it looks like the fresh personal order Arrowhead's just deployed simply says "Kill 5" for now, not telling you what you're actually supposed to kill five of, so that may well not be a distraction.

What has been a bit of a distraction is a video Arrowhead's posted to its socials offering our first proper glimpse at Helldivers 2's infamous game master Joel, or J.O.E.L. It's clearly just a bit of fun, unless Joel really is a faceless creature in a hoodie that uses The Force - or just the power of its screams - to push you away if you get too close to it and cough.

Did one of our daring video team members just manage to capture some rare footage of the elusive J.O.E.L? 😳 pic.twitter.com/9rVEiMPCHX — Arrowhead Game Studios (@ArrowheadGS) August 1, 2024

To be fair, it was shown to be the kind of entity that pings everyone in a Discord server without having to spend 20 minutes hyping itself up/having a minor panic attack beforehand, so that tracks. Naturally, because video games, some players have been scouring the video for any potential teases for the galactic war that Arrowhead could have worked in, but it seems all they've conclusively found is a good chule, unless the video's glowing red planets do turn out to be ones they haven't been to, as some have speculated.

Do you think this MO is doomed and are you spooked by J.O.E.L's force powers? Let us know below and make sure to check out the rundown of what the game's next warbond will include if you haven't already!