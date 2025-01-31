I don't want to alarm you, but Helldivers 2's Meridia black hole appears to be at the heart of some weirdly ominous Illuminatey happenings again

Helldivers 2 players are supposed to be focusing on wiping out the Jet Brigade right now, but it looks like some pretty ominous Illuminatey goings on have been a pretty big distraction from the bots over the last 12 hours or so.

Since the order was given by Arrowhead to go fight the Automatons, Helldivers players have spotted a number of weird goings-on that they reckon could be the prelude to something big happenining with the Illuminate, the game's newest faction which has been pretty quiet since it took a licking a few MOs ago. That defeat brought to an end the initial Illuminate battle after the squids made their debut last last year, but it looks like part two could be coming soon.

So, what's been going on? Well, first of all, the warp links to Estanu and Crimsica from Meridia - you know, the planet that was turned into a big purple back hole last year, and was long believed by players to be the point the Illuminate would make their grand Galactic War entrance - has been cut off.

Cool, cool. I'm sure that's not potentially a sign of anything bad, and er, oh. The Illuminate also apparently completely disappeared from the in-game map for a little bit.

Around the same time that happened, players are reporting that the rumblings shown by a "spacetime fluctuation indicator" that currently pops up over the map from time to time are seeming stronger than they previously were. That indicator's purple by the way, the same colour as the Meridia black hole and the Illuminate sections of the map.

The good news is that the Illuminate are now showing up on the map again in normal fashion, but players are understandably sppoked and convinced that something like another big Illuminate invasion could be coming over the weekend or next week.

We'll have to see, but for now, it's certainly stopped everyone from asking about Arrowhead's long-term plans for the game now Johan Pilestedt's on sabbatical.