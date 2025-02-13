It's happened: Helldivers 2 players just witnessed the great pac-manning of an entire planet by Meridia's black hole, and Arrowhead's declared a period of super mourning

Oh no. Helldivers 2's Meridia black hole has officially destroyed the planet it's been lurching towards for the past little bit - Angel's Venture, the ball in question, has met an explodey demise. Naturally, Arrowhead's declared a period of mourning for the lost citizens.

It'd been looking certain that Angel's Venture was doomed, with evacuation orders having been given, and as the latest major order ended that big purple black hole that's recently begun moving on a trajectory towards Super Earth wiped it off the map in spectacular fashion.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"Angel's Venture has been torn apart by the Meridian Singularity," Arrowhead wrote in a tweet featuring a news broadcast letting everyone who wasn't there to witness it firsthand know this had come to pass.

"Finally the Illuminate, hiding behind their mask of intelligence and sophistication, have revealed what they truly want: carnage," it added, "The President of Super Earth has announced a Galaxy-wide mourning period of 24 hours."

BREAKING: ANGEL'S VENTURE has been torn apart by the Meridian Singularity. Finally the Illuminate, hiding behind their mask of intelligence and sophistication, have revealed what they truly want: carnage.



The President of Super Earth has announced a Galaxy-wide mourning period… pic.twitter.com/1KZcO31ZfB — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) February 13, 2025 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A sad day to be a helldiver then, even if you did get to see something visually cool. It was terrible, of course, a true tragedy. As has been acknowledged by a Reddit user dubbed 'DickBallsley', whom some players had trusted to save Angel's venture singlehandedly after they declared "Y’all acting as if I would let that happen" in a thread the other day.

They've now held their hands up in fresh post, writing: "I’m sorry everyone, I might have overdone it." "Going all out was not the best idea," they added, "Next time I’ll read what it says on the packet, this one’s on me."

Natually, their fellow divers have whipped out the Obi-Wan Kenobi 'You were the chosen one' GIF.

As everyone mourns, the battle's only just beginning. The Meridian Singularity is now on a direct path to Super Earth, with several more planets in the way that it could pac-man up. Odds are the next MO will be all about trying to slow it down by fending off yet more Illuminate attacks - we'd best hope the second crack at this is more effective than this first one has been