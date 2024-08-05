Sorry, Helldivers 2 players who're anti getting anti-tank mines, Arrowhead's seemingly using the latest Major Order to force them into your arsenal

If you play Helldivers 2, and you're one of the many folks who've been delibrately trying to help the community avoid being given some new anti-tank mines for meme reasons, I've got bad news. It looks like Arrowhead's finally gotten wise to your games and put together a Major Order that'll ensure you get 'em.

For those out of the loop, Helldivers 2's anti-tank mines have become a running joke that's basically done a marathon at this point. The poor explosive devices were first offered by Arrowhead back in April as the alternative choice to a rocket launcher, lost that battle, and have since lost a number of other times in their goal to be added to the game - including to some Super Earth kids that needed saving.

Well, it now looks like Arrowhead's had enough of the community's mistreatment of the mines, and has fashioned a Major Order designed to ensure they finally get deployed into the inventories of players ahead of the Escalation of Freedom update's arrival on August 6.

"High Command has ordered an Efficacy Review of the currently available Mine Stratagems, the blurb for the latest MO reads, "To enable this review, the Helldivers are ordered to kill or dismantle the targeted number of Liberty's enemies. If the targeted number is not reached, High Command will specially authorize the urgent addition of Anti-Tank Mines to the Helldivers' repetoire.

"If the targeted number of enemies are eliminated, then the currently available Mine Stratagems will be deemed sufficient, and no additions will be authorized at this time."

What's the target number, you ask? 1.5 Billion, with the remit being all of the enemies currently on offer, rather than specifically bugs or bots. Despite that, it seems as though the game's community might have finally met its killing goal match.

As of writing, about 716 million foes have been slaughtered since the MO arrived on August 2, putting players at 47% of the required total with just over a day left on the order. So, not impossible, but it's definitely looking like unless there's a massive late rally Super Earth could be heading for a loss on this one, finally forcing the anti-tank mines on them.

To be fair, it certainly wouldn't be first time the Helldivers 2 community left things late in an MO.

Have you resigned yourself to finally being given those mines? Let us know below!