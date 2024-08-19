Bad news, Helldivers 2 rebels who were hoping to see what'd happen if the bots reached Super Earth, your dreams look to have been scuppered for now

If you were one of the Helldivers 2 players who’d been hoping they’d get to see what Arrowhead had in store if the Automatons were to reach Super Earth, I’m afraid you might want to sit down. Thanks to the latest Major Order, it seems you’re no longer likely to succeed in letting the bots barge down the front door of the divers home planet.

That’s right, the whole player-driven protest movement against balancing changes which had set its sights on letting the baddies reach Super Earth, and had morphed into a bit of a roleplaying movement in properly Helldivers fashion, has run into a roadblock - people who just want to kill things and aren’t averse to obeying orders.

Late last week, speculation had been rife among those intent on calling Arrowhead’s bluff galactic war-wise that the studio wouldn’t have new worldspaces and assets ready to go if the conflict were to reach Super Earth. Enter a new MO over the weekend, which has already seen a key planet that’d fallen into bot hands be retaken by the Helldivers.

“While our attention has been diverted by the Gloom, the Automatons have crept closer to Super Earth,” it read, “We will not tolerate the menacing of any Super Earth citizens, but especially not high-classification citizens in the Developed Worlds, whose commitment to Managed Democracy has been proved beyond doubt. The Helldivers will launch an assault on the Automatons to push them away from Super Earth.”

Naturally, one of the big targets of this order was regaining control of Curia, the closest planet to Super Earth that had fallen into the bots’ metal hands, and, as I alluded to earlier, it’s already been liberated by the divers. With a couple of days to spare on the order.

So, it’s looking like Super Earth’s safe for now, putting the kibosh on the in-game protestors’ carefully laid plans, and sparking some to suggest that they reckon Arrowhead may have cheekily stepped in to help make sure this order didn’t fail. In terms of that last point, it’s clear most of the claims seem to be rooted in simple frustration from players over not getting the interesting outcome they wanted and don’t seem to have much to back them up, aside from the belief that the studio wasn’t ready to facilitate a war on the home front.

Regardless of whether there are conspiracies at work or not, it looks like if you’re desperate to fight in a battle for Super Earth, you’re just gonna have to play the waiting game and hope such a thing will be in J.O.E.L’s mysterious plans further down the line.

Are you disappointed that the bots aren’t still on track to barge into General Brasch’s living room soon? Let us know below!