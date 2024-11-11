Attention, Helldivers 2 players: it's finally time to fuel up your space station by killing five million bugs while also battling the Jet Brigade, because multitasking

We're seemingly into the final stages of Helldivers 2's Democracy Space Station saga, thank Super Earth. That said, the latest Major Order's another of the ones that are designed to test players on the the bot and bug fronts, so you might not be in for an easy ride, even if the bug killing part is sorted pretty rapidly.

Yep, good news, folks who've been starting to get a bit sick of the whole DSS situation recently, as the weeks of battling special Automaton brigades and taking on three objectives at once roll on without a big prize.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"In an impressive display of tenacity and overwhelming firepower, the Helldivers fought back the gloom eruption with apparent ease," the game's latest MO reads, "In an unexpected double defence of both Estanu and Crimsica, the terminid menace had its momentum thoroughly broken.

"With this victory, the time has finally come to ignite the massive engines of the DSS, and haste is essential. The Jet Brigade has resurfaced on Vernen Wells and is threatening the DSS logistics hub. Amass the needed E-710 so that the DSS can come online, and protect Gaellivare from the Jet Brigade onslaught."

MAJOR ORDER: In an impressive display of tenacity and overwhelming firepower, the Helldivers fought back the gloom eruption with apparent ease. In an unexpected double defence of both Estanu and Crimsica, the terminid menace had its momentum thoroughly broken.



With this victory,… pic.twitter.com/WSZD9iuPpK — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) November 11, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What does that mean in practical terms? Well, keeping hold of Gaellivare from the bots as you'd expect, and also casually killing 500 million Terminids at the same time. Not just a 'ooh, attacks on two fronts' MO, but also a welcome return of the 'kill a huge number of enemies that usually turns out to be not so huge once the divers get going' MO too. Versatility from Arrowhead here.

As of writing, about nine million bugs have been sent to meet their maker, but as alluded to, Helldivers 2's playerbase has had no problem killing big amounts of stuff so quickly it makes people question the concept of maths previously, so I'd imagine it'll be the Automaton assault that's the bigger fish to fry. Who knows, though, given how desperate folks are to get the DSS up and running, they might somehow find a way to ensure this order doesn't come down to the wire, regardless of any last gasp bot push for Gaellivare.

If this is your first time diving into the Galactic War for a little bit, make sure to check out what was in Helldivers 2's latest patch and which crossovers made Johan Pilestendt's dream collab list, if you haven't already.