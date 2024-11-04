Helldivers 2 just told players to fill their nearly ready superweapon with "disenfranchised families" who'll staff it and live there, like Death Star British actors

Do you like the idea of moviong house? Well, here's hoping some residents of Helldivers 2's terrifying universe do, because the latest Major Order has tasked players with paving the way for some "disenfranchised families" to shift their stuff into the Democracy space station, so Super Earth can avoid hiring staff properly.

Classic Helldivers, eh? Following up some nice free time to try and stab tanks to death with the Constitution rifle and the Galactic War then immediately getting very hard with three objectives at once, here's an MO that's somewhere in the middle, and pretty morally dubious.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"The Helldivers valiantly achieved two of the three objectives set by High Command, capturing the Automaton Database and limiting the bots' territorial expansion, but falling short of re-securing the Terminid Research Preserve," Arrowhead writes, "Security has been doubled at the Preserve, with teams deployed to sweep for interstellar spore landings.

"Despite the narrow setback, construction of the DSS continues unabated. It is currently in its third construction phase, and before it can be activated, it must be staffed. Fortunately, cheap labour is emerging from the colonies near the Gloom that is currently experiencing something of an eruption with extremely fierce attacks coming out of it.

"The Helldivers are ordered to hold the designated planets while these disenfranchised families make their new home aboard the superweapon."

MAJOR ORDER: The Helldivers valiantly achieved two of the three objectives set by High Command, capturing the Automaton Database and limiting the bots' territorial expansion, but falling short of re-securing the Terminid Research Preserve. Security has been doubled at the… pic.twitter.com/aaHTorIJgS — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) November 4, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

So, yup, a sort of pat on the back for managing to do two of the things J.O.E.L set as goals last time, because it's apparently important the divers get very good at multitasking across bot and bug fronts, and then boom, you're shoving homeless folks into a death machine so they can hand you your guns and probably make the coffee.

To be fair, it's arguably just a bit worse than the stategy of Star Wars' Empire when it comes to huge interstellar battle structure recruitment, which was always seemingly just to raid a planet where everyone sounds posh of its middle-aged to older men, and then have Darth Vader strangle most of them.

Anyway to get those poor folks from Gloom-adjacent planets into the DSS, it looks like you'll need to help defend a total of eight planets, with Terrek, Cirrus, and Angel's Venture being the big ones Arrowhead's picked out.

In other recent Helldivers 2 news, the most recent new armour set to rock up in the Superstore caused some debate about prices, and the game's latest patch featured a goldfish funeral.