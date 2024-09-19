Helldivers 2's latest patch looks to have accidentally given players the ability to fly, leading Arrowhead's boss to respond the only way you could: via Simpsons meme

Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead wasn't shy about the array of buffs it included in Patch 1.001.100, but it appears there may well have been an accidental one that's slipped under the radar. Well, it's more of a bug, and it's letting players fly. Naturally, now Johan Pilestedt's seen it in action, they're begging him to just forget he ever did.

Yep, it looks like the shield generator making folks impervious to melee damage might not be the only unintended feature folks can experiment with or benefit from while they're taking on the current Major Order and sampling the latest Warbond.

On the Helldivers 2 subreddit, a user with the handle k_Random appears to have posted the next evolution of the emoting to avoid taking max fall damage phenemenon that gripped Helldivers nation earlier this year. Basically, as they put it: "Spamming the Emote Key allows you to fly now!"

The clip they've posted sees a diver start off on a bridge and after falling off the side of it, manage to float through the air horizonally without dropping simply by getting locked in an emote animation loop that ends up amounting to a series of rapid crouches, as the motion is forced to start over and over again. It actually cuts off before they drop, so we don't get to see how long they managed to make their flight last, but they get pretty far in the 16 seconds or so shown.

Nestled in the comments, which are the exact array of people rightly going 'woah, this is pretty cool' you'd expect, you'll find one from Arrowhead CCO and known Reddit browser Johan Pilestedt. What's he said? Nothing, all we got was a GIF. That iconic one of Homer Simpson slinking back into the bushes, to be exact.

Did he react in this manner because he's slinking back into the ether so he can pretend he hasn't seen the bug as an excuse to leave it in the game? Or has he slinked off to tell his team 'oi, folks, we've given the divers too much power, ground 'em!'?

All we know for now is that plenty of players are praying it's the former, with one writing: "Don't sleep on this Pilestedt! Create a new game mode where this mechanic comes into play." Arrowhead CEO Shams Jorjani was a big fan of those aforemenioned lifesaving mid-air salutes, so it seems possible.

Are you hoping Arrowhead lets folks continue glitching their way into something the Wright brothers would be proud of? Let us know below!