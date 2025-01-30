Helldivers 2's latest mission could spell the end for an old Super Earth foe, as the Illuminate carry on chilling in a galactic corner

This week may have mainly been about chatter in the Helldivers 2 community after game director Johan Pilestedt headed on sabbatical, but there's still been stuff happening in the game itself, and the latest of those things is seemingly offering the chance to permanently see off a pesky foe from last year.

After the last MO sent players to the bug front in order to collect some samples that might help turn a bit of pesky space fog into fuel, it's back off to automaton land, because the Illuminate are apparently still puffed out from the thrashing they took earlier this month.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The good news is that it sounds like this could be the last time, at least for a while, Super Earth's bothered by the Jet Brigade, the cheeky flying bots that were a key Galactic War focus prior to December's big Illuminate invasion.

"The Helldivers are ordered to strike deep into Automaton territory with the objective of liberating Chort Bay and destroy the Jet Brigade Factories there," Arrowhead's order reads, "The Jet Brigade's reign of terror that nearly prevented the construction of the Democracy Space Station on Gaellivare can potentially be put to rest here."

MAJOR ORDER: After heroic and honest sample collection efforts by the Helldivers, the Xenoentomology Center has more than enough material to progress development on Gloom-resistant technology. And thanks to particularly effective maneuvering of the DSS, the heavy Terminid attack… pic.twitter.com/Zzz3cXR59E — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) January 30, 2025 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"Intel analysts have understood the Automatons to be intent upon [reconstructing] the Jet Brigade; projections indicate the unit is likely partially rebuilt," the full briefing adds, "Striking now, deep into Automaton territory, will help prevent the recovery of the unit's full strength."

As for the consequences of the last MO, Arrwhead says that thanks to the "heroic and honest sample collection efforts by the Helldivers, the Xenoentomology Center has more than enough material to progress development on Gloom-resistant technology". Nice.

Are you glad to have another proper crack at the Jet Brigade, or are you hoping you'll soon be duking it out with the Illuminate again? Let us know below!