Helldivers 2's latest Major Order will unlock "Orbital Napalm Barrages", assuming players can liberate a big pile of what yoghurt pots are made from

Wake up, a new Helldivers 2 Major Order just arrived, and it's promising the means to create "Orbital Napalm Barrages" if it's successfully completed. What've you got to do to make sure that's the case? Well, nick some plastic from the automatons.

Yep, after everyone got very angry at Arrowhead for some changes that made fire-based weapons a bit less effective in the name of realism - a situation the studio's already attempting to rectify with the subseqent fixes it's deploying, the ability to drop highly flammable gelatinous liquid on Super Earth's foes looks to be incoming.

The fresh MO simply reads: "Liberate the Automaton stockpile of polystyrene on Vernen Wells and decommission the targeted number of Automatons to enable the production of Orbital Napalm Barrages." How many automatons, you ask? Well, a casual 500 million, because big numbers mean nothing to the divers.

I'll be honest, though, I'm more concerned about how huge that pile of plastic that's being targeted for libration is, assuming it's designed to provide all the material needed to facilitate napalm barrages for everyone going forwards. Also, what form is it being stored in? Is it a heap of plastic forks and yoghurt pots? A hill of expanded packaging left over from the last Black Friday haul the bots bought online? A mountain of CD, DVD, and video game cases each in some way related to Helldivers and its inspirations.

Any which way, you gotta go to Vernen Wells and get it, which likely means heading through some combination of Marfark, Aesir Pass, and/or Tarsh in order to get there. The community's focus seems split between the former two at present, with Aesir boasting slighty more players at about 5.5k.

Here's hoping that if the assault is sucessful, the barrages live up to player expectations in terms of their ability to unleash incendiary destruction too, given the high standards a lot of Helldivers 2's pyromaniacs look to have.

