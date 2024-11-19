Helldivers 2's latest major order is all about using the Democracy Space Station, which is er, currently still on cooldown for the next half a day or so

Helldivers 2's Democracy Space Station is the big thing right now, so it's no surprise the game's latest major order is all about using it to help with some planet liberation. That said, it is a bit funny that this MO looks to have been deployed when all of the DSS' special abilities are currently on cooldown, meaning they won't be deployable for a little while.

To be fair, the DSS's orbital barrages proved to be very effective at accidentally killing helldivers late last week, so plenty of divers may well be glad it's taking a nap right now. Though, Arrowhead was quick to start working on fixes, so hopefully the next go around will be a bit less lethal for Super Earthers.

This latest MO tasks players to "wield the newly-operational Democracy Space Station to turn the tide against our enemies" by capturing more planets than they lose over the course of the next five and a bit days. That's all fine and dandy, but as some players on Reddit pointed out when the order arrived, it's dropped at a point when all three of the DSS' current special abilities are on cooldown.

As of writing, it'll looks like it'll be about fifteen hours before the first of the three currently on offer - the orbital blockade - comes back online, unless something changes. Meanwhile, the eagle storm is about a day and 14 hours from being operational, while those orbital barrages are a full three days and 14 hours away.

New major order

To be fair, as I mentioned, the MO currently has just over five days left to run on it, so there'll be time to get all of these abilities in before it expires, especially given it doesn't look to be an order that folks will necessarily be able to wrap up early.

While players seem to reckon that, especially in the case of the orbital barrages, Arrowhead may well be making sure it's gotten everything working as it should be the time they come back online, these lengthy cooldowns on DSS stuff are drawing some ire. The hope among some seems to be that Arrowhead will either decrease the waiting times going forwards, or add in some extra DSS abilities that can fill in the gaps between the bigger stuff soon.

How do you hope to see the DSS evolve over the next little bit and do you think its cooldown timers are too long? Let us know below!