Helldivers 2's Freedom’s Flame Warbond deploys soon, and that sound you can hear is Super Earth pyromaniacs blasting The Prodigy

A fresh Warbond is set to arrive in Helldivers 2 soon, and it's got players all hot and bothered. To be fair, with a name like Freedom’s Flame, this shipment of gear was always likely to get the community's napalm aficionados excited — and that's exactly what it's done.

After having its name pop up in some misbehaving PlayStation notifications a couple of weeks ago, the Freedom's Flame Premimum Warbond has now been properly revealed, and will be arriving on August 8, just after the big Escalation of Freedom update.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

As you can read in the PlayStation Blog about it, Freedom's Flame contains the usual array of stuff to add to your loudout, this time with the big theme being, well, fire.

Weapon-wise, there's an incendiary phosphorus firing pup-action shotgun literally called the Cookout, a lightweight flamethrower dubbed the Torcher, and even a cute little fire-shooting handgun called the Crisper. There's also the chance to turn your hellpod into some kind of fire bomb that'll set stuff on fire as you touch down, which sounds totally safe.

Armour-wise, the Heatseeker suit is a bit red — ideal for roleplaying as a fire engine — and the Draconaught suit has bits that look like they've been wrapped in tin foil, making it perfect for hanging out in places where baddies are being cooked. The new passive arriving alongside these grants 75% damage resistance to fire, which'll also be useful if everything going to be burning. Plus, there are the usual few capes and emotes thrown in there for seasoning, as well as the ability to paint your exosuit orange.

How do players feel about these additions? Well, the game's subreddit is currently full of people thirsting over the idea of pyro builds that'll be able to rock three different flamethrowers at once, so I'd say that about sums up the atmos.

Also, some players have started campaigning for Arrowhead to add in an "Orbital Flamethrower" which'd unleash "a fire tornado that goes for the enemies" — or something else that'd allow them to rain fire from the sky — to the game once all this other stuff has arrived, because overkill is a word Helldivers 2 players actively snigger at.

Are you looking forward to getting your insulated mitts on all this new-fire themed gear in Helldivers 2? Let us know below!