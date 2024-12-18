Helldivers 2's first ever crossover is here, and it's good news for super credit flush Killzone fans

Because you don't have enough new gear to grab as you battle the Illuminate, Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead has just revealed the game's first ever crossover. It's a welcome one with dormant PlayStation shooter Killzone, and the first of its gear drops is available right now.

Yep, as plenty of folks continue to battle the newest threat to Super Earth, the studio'ds clearly decided that the recently released Urban Legends Warbond just isn't enough in terms of fresh loadout additions.

"We decided a long time ago to do crossovers only if and when they make perfect sense for the game," Arrowhead wrote in its reveal of this new gear, which there's been plenty of chatter about recently thanks to some leaks, "So in that spirit, we’re hyped to announce our very first crossover: Killzone 2."

This crossover stuff isn't coming as a Warbond, though, with the studio writing that it's in the superstore and "belongs to a new tier of special Premium content reserved for collaborations and other uniquely-themed work".

Part one of the crossover, which is out now, features the AC-1 Dutiful armour set, the Sta-52 assault rifle, and the usual other cosmetics you'd expect. There'll be a part two dropping on December 23. So far, there looks to be a bit of backlash to the pricing of the new items, with the assault rifle especially drawing some ire since it costs 615 super credits. Meanwhile, just the Dutiful armour without the helmet will cost you 500 super credits, which as some players point out is half of the 1000 super credits a usual Warbond costs for just one item.

So, we'll see if Arrowhead responds to that, but it is at least testing some changes to the superstore with today's update. "Right now, many of you feel the items are in rotation for too short a time, and that you sometimes miss out on that killer look you had your eyes on," the studio wrote, "At the same time, the more things we add to the store the longer it takes to come back into rotation.

"As we’re not quite ready to roll out a full redesign, we’re going to temporarily test longer rotations with Killzone, which will stick around for 5 days per page instead (there will be two pages of items to explore)."

How do you feel about this Helldivers 2/Killzone crossover and how much the gear included in it costs? Let us know below!