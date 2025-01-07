Helldivers 2 is getting a film adaptation, and here's hoping it's not just a shot-for-shot Starship Troopers retread with Chris Pratt's face plastered over a Bile Titan

Helldivers 2 is getting a movie adaptation, Sony has confirmed during its CES 2025 press conference. What'll it be like? Well, as of right now the company isn't saying, but hopefully the answer isn't just a straight-up copy-and-paste of one of the game's inspirations, but with a few big name actors peppered in there.

That inspiration is Starship Troopers, which did the whole soldiers with slightly Fascist vibes fighting for control of the galaxy thing pretty well back in 1997, giving this Helldivers movie a slightly more complex job in terms of setting itself apart as something we've not seen before.

"Looking ahead as to what might come next, I'm excited to announce we are working with Sony Pictures on developing a film adaptation of our amazingly popular PlayStation game Helldivers 2," head of PlayStation Productions Asad Qizilbash said on stage.

That was it in terms of the details for now, leaving us all to ruminate on what could be coming while we keep on blasting the Illuminate to bits and/or play Crazy Taxi with our FRVs.

PlayStation Productions has announced that a film adaptation of Helldivers is in the works pic.twitter.com/YfKb6r6788 — Radec (@realradec) January 7, 2025

Unsurpringly, players have quickly taken to Reddit to have a bit of a laugh about the whole thing - the current top post on r/helldivers is a fantasy casting of Chris Pratt as a Bile Titan. Yep, Chrissy. You've done an ok voice for Mario, now get ready to play a Terminid that gets killed by (scrolls down thread) Tom Holland and Timothee Chalamet as the bugdivers.

That same thread includes ideas like Adam Sandler as John Helldiver, Anya Taylor-Joy as Eagle-1, and Danny Devito as the voice of every single Automaton. It started as a joke, but some folks in the thread do seem to have come around to the idea of this all-star meme cast, which would also include tyhe likes of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as a Democracy Officer and Jack Black as a hellbomb.

Meanwhile some folks reckon the Helldivers movie should just be YouTuber Nadya Play's edit of the Penguins of Madagascar into the game. To be fair, Skipper, Kowalski, Rico, and Private are the ideal four man squad. Plus, the movie will probably have an 18 rating anyway, so a bit of this won't be too scandalous.

What do you want to see from this Helldivers movie? Let us know below!