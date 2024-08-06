Helldivers 2's Escalation of Freedom update is now live, and it comes with some fresh weapon balancing tweaks that're good news for crossbow lovers

Wahey, Helldivers 2's Escalation of Freedom update is now live, bringing with it a number of weapon balancing tweaks that're probably worth taking a look at before you delve in.

If you're just coming back to the game after a little break for this update, and haven't seen the headline stuff Escalation of Freedom's bringing, it's also well worth checking the list of big new features here. Especially since Arrowhead CEO Shams Jorjani's commemorated the update's arrival by ominously posting: "Helldivers - prepare your bodies. 'Today is a good day to die'- Klingon proverb."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In the full notes for the update, which you can find on Steam, Arrowhead's outlined the tweaks, which could well be tweaked further depending on the feedback it gets. Don't worry, there aren't as many as there have been in previous updates, and I'm pretty sure you'll like at least one of them.

That one is the Exploding Crossbow now being a one-handed weapon, meaning you can duel wield it with a shield, like if Michael Bay was a medieval knight who was good at multitasking. Aside from that, here are the rest of the weapon changes:

SG-8S Slugger - increased stagger force, increased spread, increased drag.

SG-225IE Breaker Incendiary - decreased number of magazines from six to four, and increased recoil from 28 to 41.

- GP-31 Grenade Pistol - decreased ammo capacity from eight to six, and increased the number of rounds replenished from an ammo box from two to four.

AX/AR-23 Guard Dog - increased number of magazines from six to eight.

Orbital Walking Barrage - increased number of salvos three to five, and decreased movement speed by 40%.

Orbital 120mm HE Barrage - decreased cooldown from 240 seconds to 180 seconds and reduced time between salvoes.

If you're wondering what kinds of missions you'll be taking on with these revised guns, in addition to the larva-carrying objectives we've already seen, Arrowhead says there are also ones based around assaulting "Automaton human processing plants to destroy their evil Bio-Processor", which is a thing.

There's also a bit more info on some less flashy gameplay tweaks Arrowhead's used this opportunity to make, including removing the "Atmospheric Interference" operation modifier, Energy shields now being able to block snowstorms, and gunship patrols now being less frequent, as well as easier to take down by shooting their engines.

How do you feel about these tweaks and are you excited to delve into Escalation of Freedom? Let us know below!