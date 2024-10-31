Helldivers 2's new Doubt Killer armour triggers a wave of doubt as to whether players are cool with paying almost the price of a full Warbond for one Superstore suit

Helldivers 2's latest Warbond, Truth Enforcers, arrived in-game earlier today, bit it looks like the armour set that's dropped via the Superstore just after it that's arguably attracting even more player attention. Some of that's for good reasons, as it looks nice, but it's also causing a lot of folks to question whether it should cost them so many Super Credits.

You'd think with three Major Order objectives to get done, folks would have less time to debate drip, but gear's always been a big thing in Helldiver land. After all, how are you supposed to roleplay as a cool supersoldier if you're not spending hours in from of the mirror trying to decide which helmet really goes with your flamethrower?

Anyway, if you want this latest Superstore armour, the very Wolfenstein-esque UF 84 Doubt Killer set, you'll need to part with 925 Super Credits in total. That's 400 for the body armour itself, 200 for the helmet, 50 for the banner, and a pretty lofty 250 for the cape, with all of those bits together comprosing the full set.

To put that in context, if you want to grind up the credits to buy the Truth Enforcers Warbond - which boasts two armours and heap of other stuff - you'll be looking at spending 1,000, as has been the case with Warbonds for a good while now.

Dispatch from Acquisition Centre Superstore:



Dispatch from Acquisition Centre Superstore:



Here are the latest Body Armour and Helmet offers available. Armour so simple, even a child can use it. (Children's sizes available at request) pic.twitter.com/ioOAjj3mZN — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) October 31, 2024

While this seemingly isn't the first time individual bits of an armour set in the Superstore have been priced similarly to what the doubt killer gear costs, possibly due to the cape's price tag being a bit of an outlier, it's triggered some pushback from players on Reddit, who think they might need to put a bit of pressure on Arrowhead to make stuff bought in this way a bit less expensive.

"Please mention these in the next feedback survey they make. I think we should all mention it as I'm in the same boat," wrote user SovietMarma, one of the Helldivers subreddit's moderators, in response to post about the set's pricing. "We've gotten armor sets priced 600 Super Credits before this, so I doubt they'll make a change on that, but I think we can get them to re-think the prices of capes or at least keep expensive armors like this in Warbonds," they added, "We should all try to get our voices heard."

"A set costing 90% of a Warbond is crazy," another player wrote, "Especially when we’ve now gone from three sets in a Warbond, to two sets. I really hope this isn’t Arrowhead testing the waters." Adding to the frustration of some players over this seems to be the fact that the Doubt Killer set being medium armour means that between it and Truth Enforcers, there haven't been any new heavy armour sets brought to the game in this latest batch of additions.

We'll have to see if Arrowhead responds to these concerns, and to be fair to the studio, it has done a great job of acting on or at least being open to discussing elements of the game that aren't fuctioning as the majority of players would like, as seen with the latest patch's Punisher Plasma revamp.