"Let's see what the team pulls together for you" - Helldivers 2 devs to deliver "all the information you need" on current 60-day plan progress tomorrow

Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead has confirmed that it’s planning to release to blog post tomorrow, September 5, which will tell you “all the information you need” about the studio’s current progress on its 60-day plan.

“As you all know we’re working tirelessly on our 60-day commitment plan,” the studio announced via the game’s Discord server yesterday, “In order to do this, we are changing up the frequency of our updates during this period.”

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

“On Thursday of this week, we will be releasing a new blog which details our progress so far, the fixes we have worked on, and the date for the delivery of these updates,” it continued, “This will give you all the information you need and our deadline for our first delivery under the plan.”

Since that message went live, CEO Shams Jorjani has also popped up on the server to respond to some player questions. He generally remained pretty tight lipped on what’ll be in this update post tomorrow - noting that Arrowhead CCO Johan Pilestedt has already “shared more than a few crumbs” about the game’s next balancing patch.

“The trick is making weapons feel powerful (yay), but the game not be too easy (boo),” Jorjani reiterated in response to one player asking for details, “Maybe more dangerous enemies? maybe squishier divers? Let's see what the team pulls together for you.” The exec also declined to provide any concrete info about upcoming features such as the space station mentioned in Major Orders last month, saying: “We have many teams working in parallel on different things. Some are slated for...soon. Others for...later...and others for....much later.”

He did tell one player who brought up the idea of changes to thermite grenades specifically: “Tell me how you feel again in two weeks.” That said, given that Jorjani followed this up by telling another player asking if that response was hinting at thermite changes or just “general hype” by saying “This is me being clueless about thermite in the current game, but liking it in the dev build I played yesterday. We'll see where it ends up come patch day.”

Aside from this, the exec also said that "progress" has been made with help from the feedback on long-term progression the game he asked its subreddit for last month. "It's definitely one thing that's high on the list of priorities being discussed," he added, alluding to plans to ask Reddit for suggestions on "another topic" sometime soon. Oh, and he suggested he'd be willing to give his firstborn child away for a Helldivers anime, which is understandable.

What are you hoping to read in this update blog about Helldivers 2? Let us know below!