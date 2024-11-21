Helldivers 2 devs shut down some live testing rumours, emphasising that Arrowhead folks playing it won't show off that they're a dev before getting up to "strange behaviours"

Think you've played Helldivers 2 with an Arrowhead developer recently? Well, you might have, but it likely won't have been obvious that you were, and they won't have been doing any testing of the game, according to an Arrowhead post that aims to put some live testing speculation to bed.

Yep, as everyone gets on with the latest major order in the big ol' Galactic War, especially now the DSS is back online and doing the things, the studio's decided to shut down some Reddit rumours stemming from folks who thought they'd encountered developers with special coloured names.

"I've seen some threads going around our collective subs about Helldivers with different colored names and markers, along with speculation that these might be developers testing the game in a live environment," Arrowhead community manager Katherine 'Baskinator' Baskin wrote in a post on Helldivers 2's subreddit, "Let's put some rumours to bed!"

First off they explained that: "At present, we do not have/utilize any devtags or other developer identifiers or markers in the game when we play. Our names look just like yours when we play Helldivers 2." So yup, any devs will just be quietly chilling in sessions without a big 'I'm a dev' colour or sign floating next to their handle.

Secondly, they continued: "We do not test the game in a live environment. If someone tells you they're a developer and they start spawning items or other strange behaviors, that person is using exploits to do it. Be vigilant, sweet Helldivers. Report dissidents to your Democracy Officer."

So, there you go. You might well run into Aroowhead folks, but they won't be testing anything, and shouldn't start acting like some kind of dodgy Space Earth Santa.

In other recent Helldivers dev communication, the game's creative bossman Johan Pilestedt has just responded to a fan's tweet to emphasise that the idea of colour customisation being extended to include armour is still something Arrowhead's "looking into" at the moment.

Have you run into any weird exploit magicians claiming to be Helldivers 2 devs lately? Let us know below!