Helldivers 2 dev Arrowhead comes up with a suitably festive solution to all that Killzone collab price backlash

Since Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead deployed the opening bit of the game's Killzone crossover, the prices players are being asked to pay for this new stuff have been causing some serious backlash. Now, after working to respond to unhappy players, the studio's made the decision to give away the gear coming as second part of the collab for free.

As we reported yesterday, the big bugbear players have about this Killzone gear is the fact that the amount of super credits being charged individually - because it's not come as a warbond - for the new assault rifle and armour set are pretty lofty.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

After CEO Shams Jorjani and Johan Pilestedt spent some time on the socials trying to explain to players why they did what they did with this crossover gear, the studio's now deployed a solution that it's hoping will help repair any goodwill the high prices have burned through. Basically, it's giving the second part of the collaboration, which was set to drop on December 23, away to everyone as a free festive gift today.

As this was our first crossover offering, we’ve been listening to the response, and the feedback we’ve received from our community surveys is that crossover content is really high up on your wishlists," Arrowhead wrote in a Steam post outlining this, "At the same time, some of you are not happy with the prices of the items and we will revisit this.

Seasons greetings, Helldivers!



As Helldivers x Killzone was our first crossover offering, we’ve been listening to the response, and the feedback we’ve received from our community surveys.



Because of all this, in partnership with our friends at Guerrilla (and as we’re in the… pic.twitter.com/myvOgRTlDE — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) December 19, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"Many of you were also concerned that items wouldn’t be in rotation for long enough, and there was a bit of concern around how these items exist outside of our usual Warbond releases, which are always themed in our own universe."

So, it's made the call to give away the second wave of gear for free to all players, with it set to drop "in two waves", as well as extending the time items currently in the Superstore will be there "from 5 days to 10 days", so you don't have to worry about FOMO as much if you're busy grinding Super Credits to grab the other Killzone bits.

"We’re also investigating solutions for how we can bring these items back permanently in the future," the studio added, "The W.A.S.P. stratagem will be available for you all to unlock via a major order shortly."

There you go. Arrowhead's work certainly isn't done - it needs to work on finding an ideal price point for stuff like this that works for both it and Helldivers 2 players, if such a thing exists, but it's a nice gesture. Tis the season of giving, after all.

Has this free gift help ease any unhappiness you might have been feeling about Helldivers 2's Killzone crossover and its beefy prices? Let us know below!