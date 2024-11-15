Don't worry, Helldivers 2 folks, Arrowhead's working on the Democracy Space Station's team-killing tendencies, and it's already introduced a temporary tweak to help

Helldivers 2's Democracy Space Station might be a bit of a problem right now, due to the fact its orbital barrages keep blowing up just as many helldivers as they do bots and bugs, but there's good news. Arrowhead says it's on the case, and has just enacted a temporaray measure to help out while it works on a proper solution.

The DSS has had pretty high expectations to live up to as a big Galactic War thing. So, hopefully this means the wave of bad reviews for it from exploded divers that's followed a wave of initial positivity will result in the DSS going back to being a good thing.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

As part of its efforts to bring about that change, Arrowhead's just announced a "Temporary DSS Augmentation" via tweet. "High Command has authorized augmentations to Helldiver loadouts while the Planetary Bombardment Tactical Action is active," it writes, "in order to ameliorate an unexpectedly steep increase in heroic sacrifices.

"This is a temporary change, while a full assessment of the optimal number of sacrifices is underway. Consult the DSS Interface on your Galactic Map for more details."

TEMPORARY DSS AUGMENTATION



High Command has authorized augmentations to Helldiver loadouts while the Planetary Bombardment Tactical Action is active, in order to ameliorate an unexpectedly steep increase in heroic sacrifices.



This is a temporary change, while a full assessment… pic.twitter.com/riGt8WQj8u — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) November 15, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Shortly before this temporary measure was revealed, Arrowhead community manager Twinbeard had acknowledged on Helldivers 2's Discord server in response to player queries that the studio was aware of the issue and looking into what action it should take about the DSS.

"There was testing, and I don't believe the pressure was too steep either," they wrote in one response, "Better to simply own up to the fact that the first incarnation of the DSS didn't pan out as well as we'd wanted it to and work hard to rework and improve it. We'll learn from this and grow I'm sure. There are a lot of discussions ongoing at the moment. This is not the end of the DSS, we'll tweak and evolve."

Image credit: VG247

What do you think Arrowhead should do in terms of tweaks or fixes for the DSS, in order to get it working as the asset to Super Earth it was designed to be? Let us know below!