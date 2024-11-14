Wahey, Helldivers 2's Democracy Space Station is finally up and running, and in the words of one overwhelmed Super Earth stan: "It's so democratic omfg"

This is not a drill, Helldivers 2's Democracy Space Station saga is over. Yep, the big bit of tech is finally built, fuelled up, staffed and everything, so you can start getting to grips with it in the final stages of the latest Major Order.

It's a good thing too, as some players had begun to get a little frustrated about just how long it was taking to activate the new toy they've been battling to add to their Galactic War arsenal for a fair while now. Congrats, it turns out the final phase of the operation was actually as final as folks were hoping.

Early this morning - seemigly around the time the divers managed to kill the 500 million bugs required to procure some sweet E-710 fuel for the station, Arrowhead activated it, giving everyone their first chance to sample what it has to offer.

The early reviews are generally pretty positive, in part because the in-game description of the completed DSS looks to contain a cheeky reference to the infamous video of that Australian bloke (rest in peace, Jack Karlson) being quite peturbed that he won't get to finish his succulent Chinese meal. You know, because the space station is "Democracy made manifest".

Breaking: At long last, the Democracy Space Station has been activated, ushering in a new era of Galactic Freedom.



Breaking: At long last, the Democracy Space Station has been activated, ushering in a new era of Galactic Freedom.



All Helldivers can now democratically direct this Weapon of Mass Liberation from the Galactic Map on their Super Destroyer. pic.twitter.com/zWozeMG24d — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) November 14, 2024

From a practical perspective, the station lets players donate samples and requisition slips to help the Galactic War cause by activiating stuff like the current options of orbital blockades and an Eagle storm which will enable eagle strikes in missions while slowing down enemy defensive progress. Plus, it can be moved to different locations around the galaxy based on players voting.

"It's so democratic omfg", writes one smitten diver, while others are boasting about already having hit their first limit in terms of sample donation before a cooldown kicks in.

So, a pretty nice start to life of the DSS, even if the lack of a social hub area looks to have left some folks a tad disappointed. Are you planning to jump back into Helldivers 2 to check out the station now it's up and running? Let us know below!