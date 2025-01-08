Helldivers 2 dataminer claims to have accidentally discovered some kind of deadly Illuminate Aurora Borealis, after casually dropping an alien obelisk from the sky

A Helldivers 2 dataminer appears to have accidentally managed to activate some kind of deadly lightshow by dropping an Illuminate obelisk, and now they're struggling to activate it again.

Yep, the baddies from the Omens of Tyranny update that you've been busy fighting might have what looks like iot could be a pretty orbital laser bomardment of sorts tucked away for a rainy day. Though, whether such a thing ever actually shows up in the game is yet to be seen.

Dataminer Iron_S1ghts, a long-time Helldivers 2 leaker who's previously shared the likes of sneak peeks at the game's Killzone crossover gear before it was officially announced, has classified this latest finding as "not a full leak", but just a thing that "has something to do with the Illuminate Obelisk".

As you can see below, they've shared a clip of them taking in some kind of eleborate and very pretty lightshow as they run across the surface of a planet. It's apparently not just something to gaze at as you toast some mid-mission marshmallows, though, with Iron_S1ghts claiming that its beams do "1300 damage on hit".

👀#Helldivers2 pic.twitter.com/ZBrhFacDtB — IronS1ghts (@Iron_S1ghts) January 7, 2025

The music isn't part of it by the way, Iron_S1ghts revealed in the replies that they accidentally included audio from the playlist they were listening to in the clip. Damn, and here I was hoping the Illuminate Aurora came with its own sick beats.

"This was entirely accidental," they wrote, "I was testing the Obelisk projectile by dropping it from the sky, and like mid-process it did this. There's no telling what this will do this once in-game, but this looked awesome. For those wondering, it was not that performance heavy, which was very surprising."

Surely they'll be doing more investingating of this thing right? Well, it seems there's a catch, as the dataminer's seemigly been having trouble replicating the circumstances which activated it the fist time, writing: "I would've gotten better footage, but I have not been able to recreate this exact effect."

As of right now, it appears neither the dataminer or anyone else knows exactly what this discovery is, so we'll just have to wait and see if more info is forthcoming. Until then, as with all leaks and datamines, take it with a grain of salt, since Arrowhead's said in the past that not every one of these is worth getting excited about or necessarily an upcoming addition to Helldivers 2.

If nothing else, it's something else to speculate about if you're already sick of coming up with fantasy casts for the Helldivers movie.