UPDATE: Helldivers 2's shield generator melee invincibility bug has been fixed, but you'll have to wait until the next patch for jump pack tweaks

UPDATE (18/09/24, 3:00 PM BST): Arrowhead has now deployed a hotfix that fixes the shield generator pack, as well as a crash which can occur "during host migration when a new player joins". The studio has urged those currently playing to restart their game, presumably to make sure this update gets applied right away.

Helldivers 2's Patch 1.001.100 has generally been going down a storm since it dropped, but that doesn't mean its deployment has been totally faultless, with a sheild generator bug that's making players immune to melee attacks having popped up.

Arrowhead's already on the case though, even if some players would seemingly not mind the studio leaving this one alone, and CCO Johan Pilestedt's taken the opportunity to start teasing the sorts of changes that might be coming with the game's next big patch.

"We are aware of the (rather embarrassing) bug with the personal shield generator, where it does not take damage from melee attacks," the developer, who we recently found out loves a good double entendre, tweeted, "We are looking at resolving this asap."

If you've yet to run into it - and it it seems not everyone is - it looks like the bug is just as useful as it sounds for folks looking to take an easy ride, allowing you to stand amid a whole Terminid horde just letting them whale away on you. You're only at risk if something like a Bile Titan shows up to ruin the fun, or you get accidentally taken out by a teammate.

Naturally, the boon it offers has made this bug one of those that folks are cheekily asking Arrowhead not to rush to fix, but Pilestedt's held strong, joking that this makes the game "maybe a tad too easy". He was also asked by one player if there are "any plans on buffing jump pack cooldown", responding by confirming that the studio does indeed plan on "looking at the jump pack next patch". So, there you go, this latest patch has only been out a day, and we're already getting teases about a follow-up.

Are you hoping this shield generator bug sticks around for a little bit longer, so you can kill a bunch of Helldivers 2's Terminids without enduring half the usual stress? Let us know below!