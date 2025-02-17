Helldivers 2's Illuminate should probably apologise to the bugs, as players very much seem to be taking that nice planet getting ripped apart by a black hole personally

Last week, Helldivers 2's Meridia black hole destroyed an entire planet. Angel's Venture went kaboom. It was a true tragedy. Though, there may be silver lining, judging by the fact the main objective of the order that's followed right after it has been breezed through with over a day to spare, pending any last minute twists in the tale.

"Angel's Venture will live on in the terrible Vengeance we will claim henceforth against all foes of Freedom," read the fresh MO Arrowhead deployed on Saturday, "For now, it is the Terminids who volunteer to be the receivers of our wrath.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"The Center of Science Fenrir III is of vital importance to stopping the Meridian Singularity. The Ministry of Science’s top astrophysicists are gathered there, researching both the Singularity itself and the Dark Energy that somehow powers its movement. All Helldivers are ordered to defend Fenrir III."

So, how's that very two-birds-with-one-stone kind of mission been going? Well, badly for the bugs, and therefore the Illuminate by extension given it'll result in key Dark Energy research. As of writing, Fenrir III is already under full Super Earth control with just over a day left to run in the order.

That means it's taken about a day to go from 0% liberated to 100%, with a lot of players now having moved on to battling for another planet, Erata Prime, while waiting to see if a Terminid counter attack materialises. It's hardly the first time the divers have proven incredibly effective against the bugs - hello, maths - but it's still an impressive showing of what the community can do when it comes together.

FENIR III DEFENDED. GOOD RIDDANCE.

by u/__________godlol in Helldivers To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"Say what you want about bugdivers, but when it's their time for a major order they get s**t done," one player wrote in a Reddit thread that pretty aptly sums up the situation, and features a fair few poor folks lamenting the fact they didn't even get a chance to hop in and contribute because the planet fell so quickly.

Here's hoping that this momentum from the crying MJs of Super Earth ruthlessly delivering flu game-worthy performances to avenge the many citizens who died when Angel's Venture went kaput can keep on going, given Meridia's big purple black hole that's is now firmly moving on a trajectory towards Super Earth.

This is serious too - if it doesn't work, there won't even be a home planet left for the remaining divers to pursue a baseball career on for a bit, while they wait for the chance to fight back.