Helldivers 2 CEO takes on 'humble nerd' form to ask Super Earth's 'digital gold' hoarders for pitches about fitting resources into long-term progression

Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead's made a point of taking on plenty of player feedback in recent months, whether it be about bugs that need fixing, or improvements the community would like to see. The latest instance of this has been instigated by CEO Shams Jorjani, who's taken to Reddit with the aim of getting some pitches as to how folks would like to see resorces be better tied into progression.

In a post on the game's subreddit (thanks, GamesRadar), Jorjani — going by his wonderful username BigKahuna_AGS — outlined that with permission from the game's designers, he's seeking some player feedback. The issue at hand? How the resources earned by completing missions — medals, samples, requisition slips and the like — can feed into long-term progression.

"Many of us (let's face it, you) have capped out and are sitting on MOUNDS of digital gold (GOLD JERRY, GOLD!) and would like to use said gold patriotically to further the war cause (i.e more fun ways of progression). So I'm here to hear about your best ideas," he wrote.

"We have our own designs and ideas but we'd love to hear yours," Jorjani continued, "In due course we'll probably be formalising how we solicit feedback like this into proper surveys, but I'm just a humble nerd asking for your help for now. Reddit is an OK stand-in as it allows the best ideas to rise to the surface (hopefully).

"So, hit us with fun ideas on how to use resources (existing or new) for long term progression in a way that's still in line with the overall design of the game (*waves vaguely*). We're still aiming to do streams/vlogs down the line and a followup to this thread might be a fun topic to cover in due course."

The CEO then added a quick disclaimer that this post shouldn't be interpreted "as a promise or indication that things might or will change or that your ideas will ever be used", but instead as "a friendly conversation". Oh and apparently the team has rejected poor Jorjani's tongue-in-cheek pitch to "just copy the Goldeneye64 modifiers as a fun thing to unlock for missions".

As of writing, the thread's already bustling with ideas from hardcore Super troopers sharing their ideas. Seriously, the current to comment features no less than four different ways excess resources could be used, from the option to convert them into stuff players are short on, to the creation of a community-wide resource pot players could contribute to in order to influence the Galactic War — for example by financing defenses that'd make effected planets easier to defend.

Would you like to see either of those become a thing in Helldivers 2, or do you have your own resource-spending ideas? Let us know below and make sure to check out the rundown of what the game's next warbond will include if you haven't already!