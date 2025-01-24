Helldivers 2 appears to no longer be blocked on Steam in some territories it was pulled from sale in during PlayStation account linking controversy
Good news if you live somewhere like the Channel Islands and want to battle the Illuminate, it seems.
Helldivers 2 appears to no longer be unavailable/inaccessible on Steam in some territories it was pulled from sale in around the time of last year's PlayStation Network account linking controversy.
In case you need a refresher, last April, Sony elected to make PSN account linking mandatory for the PC version of the game - a decision it was quickly forced to walk back due to huge backlash from players, a lot of which took the form of review bombing. However, Helldivers 2 was still pulled from sale in over 170 countries, most of which being places in which PSN doesn't operate, therefore rendering people unable to make a PSN account.
Now, though, it looks like a recent update to the game has removed a bunch of territories and islands around the world from the list of places Helldivers 2's unavailable via Steam in. Players spotted this update via SteamDB.
The list of places the update appears to list as having been pulled from the "PurchaseRestrictedCountries" depot of the game pretty much solely consists of relatively small islands and territories, and is as follows:
- Aruba
- Aland Islands
- Saint Barthélemy
- Bermuda
- Bonaire/Sint Eustatius/Saba
- Bouvet Island
- Cocos (Keeling) Islands
- Cook Islands
- Curaçao
- Christmas Island
- Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
- Faroe Islands
- French Guiana
- Guernsey
- Gibraltar
- Greenland
- Guadeloupe
- South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
- Heard and Mc Donald Islands
- Isle of Man
- British Indian Ocean Territory
- Jersey
- Cayman Islands
- Macau
- Martinique
- Montserrat
- New Caledonia
- Norfolk Island
- Niue
- French Polynesia
- Saint Pierre and Miquelon
- Pitcairn
- Réunion
- Saint Helena
- Svalbard and Jan Mayen
- Sint Maarten (Dutch part)
- Turks and Caicos Islands
- French Southern Territories
- Tokelau
One player, user DarthSet, who says they're in the Channel Islands has since reported via a reddit post that they're now able to see the game on Steam, writing: "It was blocked previously. (I'm in since day one lads, but could not access the store [page] since the ban)."
Naturally, the Helldivers 2 community's pretty happy about this, even if a huge swath of countries remain on the restricted list, with that thread above being full of folks welcoming DarthSet back to the front lines and/or telling them their unpaid vacation from diving is over.
Are you in one of these places, and are now diving back into the Galactic War? Let us know below!