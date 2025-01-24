Helldivers 2 appears to no longer be blocked on Steam in some territories it was pulled from sale in during PlayStation account linking controversy

Helldivers 2 appears to no longer be unavailable/inaccessible on Steam in some territories it was pulled from sale in around the time of last year's PlayStation Network account linking controversy.

In case you need a refresher, last April, Sony elected to make PSN account linking mandatory for the PC version of the game - a decision it was quickly forced to walk back due to huge backlash from players, a lot of which took the form of review bombing. However, Helldivers 2 was still pulled from sale in over 170 countries, most of which being places in which PSN doesn't operate, therefore rendering people unable to make a PSN account.

Now, though, it looks like a recent update to the game has removed a bunch of territories and islands around the world from the list of places Helldivers 2's unavailable via Steam in. Players spotted this update via SteamDB.

The list of places the update appears to list as having been pulled from the "PurchaseRestrictedCountries" depot of the game pretty much solely consists of relatively small islands and territories, and is as follows:

Aruba

Aland Islands

Saint Barthélemy

Bermuda

Bonaire/Sint Eustatius/Saba

Bouvet Island

Cocos (Keeling) Islands

Cook Islands

Curaçao

Christmas Island

Falkland Islands (Malvinas)

Faroe Islands

French Guiana

Guernsey

Gibraltar

Greenland

Guadeloupe

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

Heard and Mc Donald Islands

Isle of Man

British Indian Ocean Territory

Jersey

Cayman Islands

Macau

Martinique

Montserrat

New Caledonia

Norfolk Island

Niue

French Polynesia

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Pitcairn

Réunion

Saint Helena

Svalbard and Jan Mayen

Sint Maarten (Dutch part)

Turks and Caicos Islands

French Southern Territories

Tokelau

One player, user DarthSet, who says they're in the Channel Islands has since reported via a reddit post that they're now able to see the game on Steam, writing: "It was blocked previously. (I'm in since day one lads, but could not access the store [page] since the ban)."

Naturally, the Helldivers 2 community's pretty happy about this, even if a huge swath of countries remain on the restricted list, with that thread above being full of folks welcoming DarthSet back to the front lines and/or telling them their unpaid vacation from diving is over.

Are you in one of these places, and are now diving back into the Galactic War? Let us know below!