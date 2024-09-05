Helldivers 2's 60-day plan progress update has arrived, and there's a big update with weapon, enemy, and armour overhauls coming in just over a week

Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead has just released that blog post telling everyone where the studio’s at in terms of current progress on its 60-day plan. Good news, the next big update to the game is set to arrive on September 17.

If you're out of the loop, since the Escalation of Freedom update was accompanied by some balancing changes and tweaks to flamethrowers that didn't go down well with a lot of players, who felt Arrowhead wasn't aiming to make the game fit their definition of fun via its nerfs to meta weapons, the studio's been attempting to get a lot of these unhappy soldiers back on side.

As detailed in the blog post, the next big update to the game - which the likes of Arrowhead CCO Johan Pilestedt have been teasing for the past little bit - now has a concrete arrival date - September 17. So mark that on your calendar.

What'll it contain? Well, a bunch of "significant changes aimed at refining and improving your experience in Helldivers 2", which Arrowhead's outlined some of here. Here are the bits the studio listed in its post:

"We are reworking Armor Penetration, Anti-Tank weapons and enemy armor and health values. As a key part of the rework we have done an initial balancing pass on over 30 weapons and stratagems."

"We are overhauling a number of different enemies to make them feel more rewarding to kill when you use the proper tools to handle them but ensure they still feel formidable. Enemy bots, including Hulks, will have lower armor, and the number of rockets fired by enemies like the Devastator and Gunship will be limited, making combat more balanced. The armor values of particularly tough bug enemies like the Charger, Impaler, and Bile Titan will also be reduced."

"Weapons such as the Autocannon, Heavy Machine Gun, and Anti-Material Rifle will be more effective, providing greater loadout versatility. We are also working towards additional improvements for the flamethrower weapons."

"We’re taking this opportunity to consider new player fantasies and design goals for these weapons and stratagems based on the feedback we’ve received and the trends we’re observing during gameplay."

So, there you go. Arrowhead also provided a bit of general update as to how it's been getting on with its development, writing: "It’s been a couple of weeks since we committed to our 60-day plan, and our team has been hard at work refining the gameplay experience, addressing your concerns by doing in-depth reviews and adjustment of various systems, from weapon balancing and enemy behavior to the overall game mechanics. We are fully committed to ensuring Helldivers 2 meets the high standards we all expect. We see the steam reviews and we hear you loud and clear."

"We value your feedback and are always looking for ways to improve our community engagement," the studio added, "Stay tuned for more updates in the coming weeks as we work together to make Helldivers 2 the best it can be. We’ll be back on the September [17] with more details."

How do you feel about the changes outlined for this next big Helldivers 2 update and will you be delving back in to see how thing feel once it drops? Let us know below!