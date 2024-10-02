The first full trailer for HBO's movie-making satire The Franchise wants to show us how awful working on a superhero film is

The Franchise has received a new official trailer, and it certainly looks like it's going to capture how terrible making a superhero must be.

I think we all know by now that making a movie is often a stressful experience, and that's putting it lightly. You can only imagine how awful it must be to work on a Marvel film in particular, considering how terribly (allegedly) those that make all the CG are treated, not even mentioning how literally everything is greenscreened these days. But clearly Succession writer and producer Jon Brown felt that after almost 20 years of Marvel movies, and a bit less than that of DC ones, it was time for a satire that tackled actually making one of those blockbusters. Enter, The Franchise.

You can check out the trailer for the show above, which looks a bit uneven when it comes to the jokes, but comedy is always a bit harder to get across in trailers, so maybe the full thing runs a bit more smoothly. An official logline explains: "The Franchise follows the crew of an unloved franchise movie fighting for their place in a savage and unruly cinematic universe. The comedy series shines a light on the secret chaos inside the world of superhero moviemaking, to ask the question - how exactly does the cinematic sausage get made? Because every f*ck-up has an origin story."

This obviously comes at a good time considering how much the MCU has been waning in recent years, and we're yet to see the reset for the DCU too. The show also comes with quite a strong cast, including Himesh Patel (Greedy People), Aya Cash (The Boys), Jessica Hynes (Shaun of the Dead), Billy Magnussen (Road House), Lolly Adefope (Ghosts), Darren Goldstein (Ozark) and Isaac Powell (American Horror Story). Richard E. Grant and Daniel Brühl are both attached as recurring guest stars, and both ironically have appeared in MCU projects before, Grant in Loki, and Brühl in Captain America: Civil War and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The first episode of The Franchise is set to air this week, October 6, on HBO's streaming service Max.