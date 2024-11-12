HBO offers its first look at Peacemaker season 2, Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and more - even if they’re only very brief teases

Fancy some quite brief looks at some upcoming HBO Max shows like Peacemaker season 2? You've got 'em, just make sure you don't blink.

HBO has a whole bunch of shows coming to its streaming service Max over the next year, and yesterday it shared a highlight reel with clips from a whole bunch of them. In terms of this year, it showed off brief bits from Dune: Prophecy, which is out this week on November 17 actually, as well as the debut of the new DCU with Creature Commandos out December 5. What'll be more exciting to most of you is the first looks offered up for shows coming in 2025, like the latest season of The White Lotus, which is set to star Fallout's Walton Goggins.

Those of you excited to see more from James Gunn's new DCU will also be happy to see that the first clips from Peacemaker season 2 have been shown off too, which obviously includes the return of John Cena as the titular character alongside other season 1 characters, as well as the live-action debut of Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. (he's also voicing the character in the animated Creature Commandos). There's only about nine seconds of footage total, though, so don't expect too much. You'll also find a look at It: Welcome to Derry in motion for the first time too, but there's not much there either, just some kids looking terrified. The usual!

And in a real blink and you'll miss it moment, there's maybe four seconds of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms footage, but hey, it's better than nothing, right? This one's a new spin-off of Game of Thrones, which started filming back in June, and is set a whole century before the events of the popular fantasy show.

There's a few other bits and pieces shown off in the highlight reel too, with my personal highlight being the two second look at Tim Robinson's The Chair Company, which is sure to be a hit with me. Now all we need are release dates for all these shows, so let's hope some of them get one soon.