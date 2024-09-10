Has Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse actually been delayed to 2027? Not according to its composer

A report recently claimed that Sony might be moving Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse to 2027, but the series' composer has set the record straight.

Pardoning the pun there in that first line, yesterday industry insider Jeff Sneider shared in his (paywalled) column The Insneider that the third and final entry in the Spider-Verse trilogy, Beyond the Spider-Verse, which currently doesn't have a release date is now being slated for 2027, and that most of the film has been scrapped for creative reasons. Beyond the Spider-Verse was originally slated for release on March 29, 2024, though was delayed in part due to the writer's strike last year, but also because it sounded like it wouldn't be ready production-wise anyway. A 2027 release would obviously be a three year long delay, and would mean it was releasing four years after its predecessor, Across the Spider-Verse.

However, it seems like Sneider's information wasn't entirely accurate, as the composer for the trilogy of films Daniel Pemberton took to Twitter to dispel any speculation around the claim. "Don’t really ever want to weigh in on this sort of stuff BUT would you ever believe there could sometimes be stuff on the internet that might not always be particularly accurate? Hmmmm…" wrote Pemberton.

🤔 https://t.co/OfXXZKvled — Daniel Pemberton (@DANIELPEMBERTON) September 10, 2024

That obviously still doesn't clear up when the film is being released, but this does at least make it seem like we won't be waiting quite that long for it, and hopefully means that most of the work hasn't been scrapped.

If most of the work has been scrapped, it would potentially imply that the alleged working conditions from the second film haven't improved much. Back in June last year, a report from Vulture claimed that the working conditions on the film were unsustainable, with several staff members sharing their experience of their time making it.