Harrison Ford isn't bothered by Indiana Jones 5 flopping and thinks Troy Baker's performance in The Great Circle proves AI isn't needed to "steal" his soul

Even though 2023's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny did well enough with critics and fans alike, and is generally better regarded than the fourth installment if you ask around, it turned out to be a box office flop with less than $400 million worldwide on a massive production budget of over $300 million. Legendary actor Harrison Ford isn't too bothered by this though. Moreover, he seems to believe there's a future for the series without him.

Via WSJ's latest piece on the actor ahead of Captain America: Brave New World's release on February 14, we've learned a bit more about his thoughts on Indiana Jones 5's financial performance and reception, and why he thinks Troy Baker's fantastic performance in The Great Circle is proof that AI isn't needed to rejuvenate old characters.

"S— happens," Ford straight-up told WSJ about Indy 5 coming in below expectations. While many fans and moviegoers will maintain it was all about Disney and Lucasfilm milking that cow dry, it's worth pointing out that simply rebooting without Ford and starting anew would've been a cheaper and more 'open' next step for the adventure series, especially after 2008's Kingdom of the Crystal Skull disappointed damn near everyone. However, Ford wanted another ride as Indiana Jones after begrudgingly returning to Star Wars as Han Solo; this has been common knowledge for years.

"I was really the one who felt there was another story to tell. When [Indy] had suffered the consequences of the life that he had to live, I wanted one more chance to pick him up and shake the dust off his ass and stick him out there, bereft of some of his vigor, to see what happened," he reminded WSJ and anyone reading. In a way, one can also see the creative angle here of revisiting his most popular role during his late 70s (when the movie was prepped and shot), injecting some of his experience and late wisdom into Professor Jones.

Even if he's definitely out of the franchise now, the general feeling is that Disney and Lucasfilm won't be keeping it buried forever. When and how a revival will happen is anyone's guess, but meanwhile, Indiana Jones might've found a second life in the realm of big-budget video games after MachineGames' The Great Circle wowed most critics and players. Part of its secret sauce? Troy Baker's spectacular performance as a younger Indiana, who made us forget about Ford for a second.

"You don't need artificial intelligence to steal my soul. You can already do it for nickels and dimes with good ideas and talent... He did a brilliant job, and it didn't take AI to do it," he said about the game and Baker replacing him. He's not opposed to his likeness being used in the future one way or another though: "My plan is to keep working behind that face till I don't care what happens anymore... There won't be any need for me. There's somebody behind me. Doing what I did." Honestly? I also wouldn't care at 82 and with such an amazing career behind me.