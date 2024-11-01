Hardcore Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 players are cheekily flashing their teammates...to farm XP

Are you a troll? Do you like being a cheeky so-and-so? Then, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 may be the game for you right now, as its hardcore playlists allow you to flash allies for XP. It's not a lot of XP, and it's actively hurting your team's efforts to win the match, but it is funny. So, who can say if it's bad or not?

By flashing, I'm refering to flashbang grenades by the way. In regular games of Black Ops 6, if you flash an enemy player you get a small bump of 15 XP. But, in Hardcore games, flashing allies can on occasion result in the same reward. I tried it out myself in-game, and while it can be hard to replicate consistently, I can confirm it still works as of writing. Although, it's the sort of problem that's begging from a quick patch, so have fun while you can.

Is it a bug? An exploit? A fun little quirk? However you want to categorise it, it can be seen at its peak courtesy of Expel, a high-level player who posted a video clip of them throwing flash grenades at their team during a Hardcore match. You can watch that video yourself below, but it's worth noting that Expel also provided some additional info on how much XP you can get for friendly-fire headshots, and how flash bang grenades are impacted, writing: "You can only do that for 300xp total, and once you've gotten hardcore ricochet, you can't flash bang them anymore."

Flash banging your teammates on repeat gives you XP in Black Ops 6.



Flash banging your teammates on repeat gives you XP in Black Ops 6.



Do with this information what you will. pic.twitter.com/TqrMoo0q14 — Expel (@iamExpel) October 30, 2024

So go have fun, while you can. Or, if you aren't keen, I'm proud to announce that the Nuketown 24/7 playlist went live literally five minutes ago, so you can play that instead. Have fun!